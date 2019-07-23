Newcastle close to signing Hoffenheim striker Joelinton

Newcastle are set to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Hoffenheim striker Joelinton, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News understands Newcastle have agreed a fee in the region of £40m with Hoffenheim and the Brazilian is on Tyneside finalising his move.

His imminent arrival at St James' Park will see Newcastle break their transfer record for the second time in seven months, with the fee for Joelinton surpassing the £21m the club paid for Miguel Almiron in January.

Listen or subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast on:

The deal also represents a record sale for Hoffenheim, surpassing the £29m they received from Liverpool for forward Roberto Firmino in 2015.

Joelinton, who has been capped at U17 level by Brazil, scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for Hoffenheim in all competitions last season.

The 22-year-old will become Steve Bruce's first signing as Newcastle head coach and will bolster the club's forward options following the departures of Ayoze Perez and Joselu to Leicester and Deportivo respectively.

Hoffenheim manager Alfred Schreuder revealed last week that Joelinton would be departing the Bundesliga club after leaving him out of his squad for a pre-season match.

"It's not my decision, that's what the club does," Schreuder told German outlet Kicker.

"It's always the same in football: when players leave, it also opens up room for other players, and of course it's a shame he's leaving, but it's also a matter of philosophy."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.