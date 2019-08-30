Arsenal vs Tottenham: Which is the best ever north London derby goal?

Who has scored the best ever north London derby goal? Watch the best and vote for your favourite!

We have picked out 10 of the most sensational goals from Arsenal and Tottenham's Premier League clashes, and there are some magical moments in the mix.

From Dennis Bergkamp's superb touch and finish from 1996, via an Emmanuel Adebayor volley in 2007 and all the way to some wonderful efforts from Harry Kane and Aaron Ramsey in 2016, we have them all.

Hit play on the video above to watch the 10 best goals from the north London derby and then vote for your favourite below!

