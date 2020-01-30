Bruno Fernandes arrives for Manchester United medical

Bruno Fernandes has arrived at Manchester United's training ground for a medical

Bruno Fernandes has arrived at Manchester United's training ground for a medical ahead of his move from Sporting Lisbon.

United confirmed on Wednesday evening they had reached an agreement to sign the Portugal international in a deal worth up to £68m.

Fernandes then flew into Manchester to complete the move and arrived at United's Carrington training ground to undergo a medical on Thursday morning.

Welcome Bruno 🙌🏾 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 29, 2020

Fernandes would need to be registered as a Manchester United player by midday on Friday to be eligible for selection for their game against Wolves on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm.

Fernandes landed in Manchester on Wednesday evening - Image Credit: Sky Italy

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacted to the announcement of Fernandes' imminent arrival before they bowed out of the Carabao Cup to Manchester City at the semi-final stage.

"We are delighted that we have agreed with Sporting," he told MUTV.

"It has been good negotiations, we know through history that these are two clubs that have been good with each other and we have reached an agreement.

"We just have to get the boy's contract over the line and get the medical done. Hopefully then we can announce [him]."

United increased their offer to sign Fernandes twice in the past 24 hours, the second for a deal worth up to €80m (£67.76m), which Sporting accepted.

After weeks of negotiations, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reached an agreement which will see the club pay an initial fee of €55m (£46.56m) plus add-ons.

Sporting would receive a further €10m (£8.46m) from United if Fernandes reaches what are considered easily achievable targets and an additional €15m (£12.7m) if more difficult targets are met. It is understood these clauses include Fernandes winning the Ballon d'Or.

2:47 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Manchester United agreeing a deal with Sporting for Bruno Fernandes could be down to a negotiating tactic by super-agent Jorge Mendes Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Manchester United agreeing a deal with Sporting for Bruno Fernandes could be down to a negotiating tactic by super-agent Jorge Mendes

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, but where will he fit into the team?

The 25-year-old's future had been the subject of intense speculation throughout the January transfer window.

Here, we take a look at what Fernandes will bring to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and where he will fit into the team.

2:49 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg between Man City and Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg between Man City and Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium

Neville: He'll need time

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday, Gary Neville says the new signing will need time, and does not have too many expectations for his opening months in the Premier League.

"Man Utd's midfielder has needed strengthening for some time," he said. "They've had massive issues, not just in terms of recruiting players but with injuries to key players - Pogba, McTominay are missing - so it's essential they do a deal in that area.

"I thought they would do at least two deals in this window so we'll see what happens. A striker is required now with what's happened with Marcus Rashford but [Fernandes] is a positive. They've got a good-quality player but I've not got huge expectations in terms of the next few months. In terms of coming to England and settling, he'll need time."

