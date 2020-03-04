Harry Kane: England captain confident of making Euro 2020

After a record-breaking qualifying campaign, why England fans should believe in their side ahead of Euro 2020

England captain Harry Kane is confident of being fit for Euro 2020 and has targeted a Tottenham return early next month.

The striker has been sidelined since New Year's Day with a torn hamstring tendon which required surgery.

But Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery and Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has said he could be fit for the final "three, four or five" matches of the season.

In an interview with ES Magazine, Kane said: "In my head, I am definitely at the Euros. Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I'll be there.

Harry Kane is confident he will recover in time for the Euros

"I'm still not back training with the first team, but I'm working hard in the gym, I'm getting stronger all the time.

"We're talking a few more weeks, and I'll be playing again. I don't want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April."

England boss Gareth Southgate keeps his eye on Phil Foden

Phil Foden remains in Gareth Southgate's thoughts for Euro 2020, although the England manager admits the Manchester City youngster's lack of playing time makes him a difficult one to judge.

The 19-year-old has only started two of City's 27 Premier League matches to date but put in an excellent performance as the club claimed a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Phil Foden was man of the match for Manchester City in their Carabao Cup final win over Aston Villa

Following that match, Foden was asked about his prospects of forcing his way into Southgate's plans for the European Championship and said: "I want to be there, obviously, but it's very difficult with the players that we have there.

"Hopefully Gareth was watching and hopefully he saw things that he liked.

"So that is all I can do - just show what I can do every time I play and see where it takes me. We haven't spoken much, but he has said in a few places that he is keeping a close eye on me."

England manager Gareth Southgate is keeping an open mind on

Southgate, whose England side were pitted against Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in Tuesday night's Nations League draw in Amsterdam, confirmed Foden was a player he was monitoring.

"The door's open for everybody," he said.

"We've got 70 English players in the league and when they're of the quality of a player like Phil then of course the door's open. But it's clear he hasn't played a lot of first-team football, so it's hard to gauge his level at times.

"But it was a brilliant experience for him to be involved in a game like he was at the weekend. The result matters as much as it did at the start and you saw glimpses of the quality that he's got."