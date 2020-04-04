England manager Gareth Southgate agrees to 30 per cent pay cut

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed to a 30 per cent pay cut.

The move is expected to be confirmed by the Football Association (FA) next week.

An FA spokesman told Sky Sports News: "The financial implications of the coronavirus are not yet known however, as a not-for-profit organisation, we want to ensure that we take the appropriate course of action to support the wider organisation and our employees.

"We will make a further announcement on our next steps in due course."

The move by Southgate comes at the end of a week when Premier League players came under increasing political pressure to take a pay cut.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged Premier League footballers to take a pay cut to help in the battle against coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock weighed in on the topic during the government's daily briefing on Thursday when he said Premier League players should "take a pay cut and play their part".

The Premier League's 20 clubs met on Friday, when they unanimously agreed to consult their players over a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration".

On Saturday afternoon, the Premier League met with all clubs, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) and League Managers Association (LMA) in a conference call to discuss potential wage deductions or deferrals.

After that call, the PFA said Premier League players are prepared to make "significant financial contributions" but warned a 30 per cent pay cut would have far-reaching implications.

Earlier on Saturday, Liverpool became the latest Premier League club to place members of their non-playing staff on furlough, joining Tottenham, Norwich, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Southgate joins England rugby head coach Eddie Jones in taking a pay cut.

Last week, Jones agreed to take a pay cut of more than 25 per cent, alongside the Rugby Football Union (RFU) executive team.