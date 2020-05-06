Watch ePL Invitational: Chelsea take on Watford

Watch the second week of the ePL Invitational live and free on Sky Sports right here - with celebrities and players going head to head.

As the second edition of the virtual tournament continues with more last-16 clashes, Chelsea face Watford in the final game on Wednesday.

Here's the line-up for Wednesday:

Result: Liverpool (Jose Enrique, former player) 1-6 Aston Villa (Keinan Davis, player)

Result: Wolves (Morgan Gibbs-White, player) 0-3 Brighton (Aaron Connolly, player)

Result: Everton (Tony Bellew, celebrity player) 0-7 Southampton (Michael Obafemi, player)

Result: Chelsea (Emerson, player) 4-2 Watford (Andre Gray, player)

The ePL Invitational runs from Tuesday to Saturday this week, with the four winners from round one on Tuesday joining the last 16 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The quarter-finals will be held on Friday and the last four will be whittled down to just one winner from 5pm on Saturday. Who will follow Diogo Jota and triumph this time?

