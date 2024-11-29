Live football today on Sky Sports: Fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and stream for matches this week and weekend

There are seven live games on Sky Sports on Saturday, including the London derby between West Ham and Arsenal as well as Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga as leaders Bayern Munich go to Borussia Dortmund.

Saturday November 30

Middlesbrough vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Oxford vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Watford vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Carlisle vs Crewe - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Fleetwood vs Colchester - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

West Ham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 1

St Johnstone vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

Mainz vs TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 3pm

Liverpool vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

Tuesday December 3

Bolton vs Mansfield - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

Charlton vs Crawley - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

Exeter vs Wycombe - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

Leyton Orient vs Bristol Rovers - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

Rotherham vs Lincoln - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

Stevenage vs Northampton - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

Wrexham vs Barnsley - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

AFC Wimbledon vs Newport - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Bradford vs Barrow - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Cheltenham vs Port Vale - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Colchester vs Swindon - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Grimsby vs Accrington - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

MK Dons vs Chesterfield - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Salford vs Harrogate - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Tranmere vs Morecambe - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Walsall vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Reading vs Cambridge - League One, kick-off 8pm

Huddersfield vs Wigan - League One, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday December 4

Birmingham vs Stockport - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

Peterborough vs Burton - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

Shrewsbury vs Blackpool - League One, kick-off 7.45pm

Bromley vs Gillingham - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Fleetwood vs Doncaster - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm

Aberdeen vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 6

Burnley vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 7

Leeds vs Derby - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunderland vs Stoke - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Lincoln vs Charlton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Wigan vs Leyton Orient - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Crewe vs Bradford - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Port Vale vs Walsall - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 8

Manchester United vs Liverpool - WSL, kick-off 12pm

Ross County vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Fulham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

West Brom vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 3pm

Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 9

Northampton vs Peterborough - League One, kick-off 8pm

West Ham vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday December 10

Burton vs Stevenage - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Charlton vs Leyton Orient - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Cheltenham vs Cambridge - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Chesterfield vs Wigan - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Doncaster vs Port Vale - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Morecambe vs Lincoln - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Rotherham vs Tranmere - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Stockport vs Bradford - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Walsall vs Reading - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Wycombe vs Swindon - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Wrexham vs Crewe - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7.30pm

Bolton vs Huddersfield - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7.45pm

Colchester vs AFC Wimbledon - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7.45pm

Exeter vs Birmingham - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7.45pm

Burnley vs Derby - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Luton vs Stoke - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Plymouth vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Portsmouth vs Norwich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunderland vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Leeds vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday December 11

Cardiff vs Preston - Championship, 7.45pm

Hull vs Watford - Championship, 7.45pm

Millwall vs Sheffield United - Championship, 7.45pm

QPR vs Oxford - Championship, 7.45pm

West Brom vs Coventry - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 13

Derby vs Portsmouth - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 14

Bristol City vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Coventry vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Preston vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bolton vs Wigan - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Leyton Orient vs Burton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Salford vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Tranmere vs Harrogate - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 15

Norwich vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 3pm

Brighton vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Manchester City vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 16

Fleetwood vs Accrington - League Two, kick-off 8pm**

Bournemouth vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday December 17

Blackpool vs Aston Villa U21 - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Peterborough vs Northampton - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm

Wednesday Decmber 18

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.30pm

Newcastle vs Brentford - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.45pm

Southampton vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm

Thursday December 19

Tottenham vs Manchester United - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 20

Luton v Derby - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 21

Hull vs Derby - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Portsmouth vs Coventry - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Lincoln vs Reading - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Barrow vs Fleetwood - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Doncaster vs Tranmere - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 22

Dundee United vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Fulham vs Southampton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

West Brom vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 3pm

Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 23

Crawley vs Birmingham - League One, kick-off 8pm

Thursday December 26

Hearts vs Hibernian - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Charlton vs Cambridge - League One, kick-off 3pm

Derby vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 5.30pm

Stoke vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Sunday December 29

Norwich vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Sheffield United vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Charlton vs Wycombe - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Rotherham vs Stockport - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Bromley vs Swindon - League Two, kick-off12.30pm

Carlisle vs Accrington - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Leicester vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 2.30pm

Motherwell vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 3pm

West Ham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 5.15pm

Derby vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 5.45pm

Middlesbrough vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Monday December 30

Manchester United vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham - League Two, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday January 1 2025

QPR vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Swindon vs Colchester - League Two, kick-off 3pm

Hull vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunderland vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 4 2025

Blackburn vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Stoke vs Plymouth - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Swansea vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Cambridge vs Bristol Rovers - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Burton vs Northampton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Cheltenham vs Walsall - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Notts County vs Swindon - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 5 2025

Fulham vs Ipswich - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Sunderland vs Portsmouth - Championship, kick-off 3pm

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 6 2025

QPR vs Luton - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 11

Mansfield vs Lincoln - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Reading vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Rotherham vs Wycombe - League One, kick-off 5.15pm

Grimsby vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Salford vs Chesterfield - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Walsall vs Tranmere - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Thursday January 16

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 8pm

Friday January 17

Burnley vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Liverpool vs Brighton - WSL, kick-off 7pm

Saturday January 18

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Cardiff vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Millwall vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Plymouth vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Blackpool vs Huddersfield - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Peterborough vs Leyton Orient - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Carlisle vs Bradford - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Gillingham vs Doncaster - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 19

Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Everton vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Ipswich vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Man City vs Man Utd - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday January 20

Chelsea vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday January 21

Millwall vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday January 22

Plymouth vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Thursday January 23

Wrexham vs Birmingham - League One, kick-off 8pm

Friday January 24

Sheffield United vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 25

Luton vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Norwich vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Stoke vs Oxford - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Cambridge vs Mansfield - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Huddersfield vs Bolton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Bradford vs Walsall - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Man City vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 26

Crystal Palace vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 27

Burnley vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday January 28

Huddersfield vs Birmingham - League One, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday January 29

Barrow vs Doncaster - League Two, kick-off 8pm

Friday January 31

Blackburn vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 1

Oxford vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Plymouth vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Watford vs Norwich - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Barnsley vs Burton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Stevenage vs Exeter - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Cheltenham vs Chesterfield - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Gillingham vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday February 2

Bristol Rovers vs Peterborough - League One, kick-off 3pm

Monday February 3

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Thursday February 6

Burton vs Blackpool - League One, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 7

Stoke vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 8

QPR vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunderland vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

West Brom vs Sheff Wed - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Charlton vs Stevenage - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Stockport vs Barnsley - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Bradford vs Harrogate - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Swindon vs Port Vale - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday February 9

Bristol City vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Tuesday February 11

Norwich vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday February 12

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough, Championship kick-off 8pm

Thursday February 13

Port Vale vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 14

QPR vs Derby - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 15

Cardiff vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Oxford vs Portsmouth - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Preston vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Cambridge vs Exeter - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Northampton vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

AFC Wimbledon vs Salford - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Doncaster vs Grimsby - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Monday February 17

Leeds vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 21

Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 22

Derby vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Plymouth vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunderland vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Reading vs Birmingham - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Rotherham vs Barnsley - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Crewe vs Barrow - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Morecambe vs Walsall - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday February 23

Mansfield vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 3pm

Monday February 24

Sheffield United vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm

* Subject to international calls

** Subject to Carabao Cup

