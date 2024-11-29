Live football today on Sky Sports: Fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and stream for matches this week and weekend
All the live football on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+ from the Premier League, EFL, WSL and Bundesliga
Friday 29 November 2024 19:51, UK
There are seven live games on Sky Sports on Saturday, including the London derby between West Ham and Arsenal as well as Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga as leaders Bayern Munich go to Borussia Dortmund.
See all the live football by competition in our Sky Sports TV guide.
Not got Sky? You can still watch or stream live football with a NOW TV Day or Month membership.
- Sky Sports Plus - how to watch live EFL this season
- Watch free Premier League highlights
- Sign up for PL goal alerts
- Stream the Premier League with NOW TV
All football coming up on Sky Sports
Saturday November 30
Middlesbrough vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Trending
- 'Controversial' VAR call denies Saints the lead at Brighton LIVE! & highlights
- Davies gives Sheff Utd late lead vs Sunderland LIVE! & highlights
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Real inform Liverpool of desire to sign Trent'
- Leicester appoint Ruud as new boss | 'I phoned Maresca before taking job'
- Liverpool latest: Konate to miss Man City game after he confirms injury
- NFL Black Friday LIVE! Kelce trickery leads to Chiefs TD as Swift celebrates
- Nelson: Usyk knows Fury's weakness - and that's the problem
- PL Predictions: Play the Wolves and Ipswich double at 12/1
- Man Utd latest: No requests made about January transfers by Amorim
- Norris beats Russell to Sprint pole as McLaren strike first in Qatar
Oxford vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Watford vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Carlisle vs Crewe - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Fleetwood vs Colchester - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
West Ham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 1
St Johnstone vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm
Mainz vs TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 3pm
Liverpool vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4pm
Tuesday December 3
Bolton vs Mansfield - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
Charlton vs Crawley - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
Exeter vs Wycombe - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
Leyton Orient vs Bristol Rovers - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
Rotherham vs Lincoln - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
Stevenage vs Northampton - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
Wrexham vs Barnsley - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
AFC Wimbledon vs Newport - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Bradford vs Barrow - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Cheltenham vs Port Vale - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Colchester vs Swindon - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Grimsby vs Accrington - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
MK Dons vs Chesterfield - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Salford vs Harrogate - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Tranmere vs Morecambe - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Walsall vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Reading vs Cambridge - League One, kick-off 8pm
Huddersfield vs Wigan - League One, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday December 4
Birmingham vs Stockport - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
Peterborough vs Burton - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
Shrewsbury vs Blackpool - League One, kick-off 7.45pm
Bromley vs Gillingham - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Fleetwood vs Doncaster - League Two, kick-off 7.45pm
Aberdeen vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 6
Burnley vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 7
Leeds vs Derby - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunderland vs Stoke - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Lincoln vs Charlton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Wigan vs Leyton Orient - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Crewe vs Bradford - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Port Vale vs Walsall - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 8
Manchester United vs Liverpool - WSL, kick-off 12pm
Ross County vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Fulham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
West Brom vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 3pm
Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 9
Northampton vs Peterborough - League One, kick-off 8pm
West Ham vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday December 10
Burton vs Stevenage - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Charlton vs Leyton Orient - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Cheltenham vs Cambridge - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Chesterfield vs Wigan - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Doncaster vs Port Vale - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Morecambe vs Lincoln - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Rotherham vs Tranmere - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Stockport vs Bradford - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Walsall vs Reading - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Wycombe vs Swindon - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Wrexham vs Crewe - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7.30pm
Bolton vs Huddersfield - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7.45pm
Colchester vs AFC Wimbledon - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7.45pm
Exeter vs Birmingham - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7.45pm
Burnley vs Derby - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Luton vs Stoke - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Plymouth vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Portsmouth vs Norwich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunderland vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Leeds vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday December 11
Cardiff vs Preston - Championship, 7.45pm
Hull vs Watford - Championship, 7.45pm
Millwall vs Sheffield United - Championship, 7.45pm
QPR vs Oxford - Championship, 7.45pm
West Brom vs Coventry - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 13
Derby vs Portsmouth - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 14
Bristol City vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Coventry vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Preston vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Bolton vs Wigan - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Leyton Orient vs Burton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Salford vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Tranmere vs Harrogate - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 15
Norwich vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 3pm
Brighton vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Manchester City vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 16
Fleetwood vs Accrington - League Two, kick-off 8pm**
Bournemouth vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday December 17
Blackpool vs Aston Villa U21 - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Peterborough vs Northampton - Vertu Trophy, kick-off 7pm
Wednesday Decmber 18
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.30pm
Newcastle vs Brentford - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.45pm
Southampton vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Thursday December 19
Tottenham vs Manchester United - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 20
Luton v Derby - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 21
Hull vs Derby - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Portsmouth vs Coventry - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Lincoln vs Reading - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Barrow vs Fleetwood - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Doncaster vs Tranmere - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 22
Dundee United vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Fulham vs Southampton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
West Brom vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 3pm
Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 23
Crawley vs Birmingham - League One, kick-off 8pm
Thursday December 26
Hearts vs Hibernian - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Charlton vs Cambridge - League One, kick-off 3pm
Derby vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 5.30pm
Stoke vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Sunday December 29
Norwich vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Sheffield United vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Charlton vs Wycombe - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Rotherham vs Stockport - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Bromley vs Swindon - League Two, kick-off12.30pm
Carlisle vs Accrington - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Leicester vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 2.30pm
Motherwell vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 3pm
West Ham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 5.15pm
Derby vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 5.45pm
Middlesbrough vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Monday December 30
Manchester United vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham - League Two, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday January 1 2025
QPR vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Swindon vs Colchester - League Two, kick-off 3pm
Hull vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunderland vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 4 2025
Blackburn vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Stoke vs Plymouth - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Swansea vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Cambridge vs Bristol Rovers - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Burton vs Northampton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Cheltenham vs Walsall - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Notts County vs Swindon - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 5 2025
Fulham vs Ipswich - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Sunderland vs Portsmouth - Championship, kick-off 3pm
Liverpool vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 6 2025
QPR vs Luton - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 11
Mansfield vs Lincoln - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Reading vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Rotherham vs Wycombe - League One, kick-off 5.15pm
Grimsby vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Salford vs Chesterfield - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Walsall vs Tranmere - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Thursday January 16
Shrewsbury vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 8pm
Friday January 17
Burnley vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Liverpool vs Brighton - WSL, kick-off 7pm
Saturday January 18
Arsenal vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Cardiff vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Millwall vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Plymouth vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Blackpool vs Huddersfield - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Peterborough vs Leyton Orient - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Carlisle vs Bradford - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Gillingham vs Doncaster - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday January 19
Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Everton vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Ipswich vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Man City vs Man Utd - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday January 20
Chelsea vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday January 21
Millwall vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday January 22
Plymouth vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Thursday January 23
Wrexham vs Birmingham - League One, kick-off 8pm
Friday January 24
Sheffield United vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 25
Luton vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Norwich vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Stoke vs Oxford - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Cambridge vs Mansfield - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Huddersfield vs Bolton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Bradford vs Walsall - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Man City vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 26
Crystal Palace vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 27
Burnley vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday January 28
Huddersfield vs Birmingham - League One, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday January 29
Barrow vs Doncaster - League Two, kick-off 8pm
Friday January 31
Blackburn vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 1
Oxford vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Plymouth vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Watford vs Norwich - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Barnsley vs Burton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Stevenage vs Exeter - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Cheltenham vs Chesterfield - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Gillingham vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday February 2
Bristol Rovers vs Peterborough - League One, kick-off 3pm
Monday February 3
Middlesbrough vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Thursday February 6
Burton vs Blackpool - League One, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 7
Stoke vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 8
QPR vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunderland vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
West Brom vs Sheff Wed - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Charlton vs Stevenage - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Stockport vs Barnsley - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Bradford vs Harrogate - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Swindon vs Port Vale - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday February 9
Bristol City vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Tuesday February 11
Norwich vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday February 12
Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough, Championship kick-off 8pm
Thursday February 13
Port Vale vs Notts County - League Two, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 14
QPR vs Derby - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 15
Cardiff vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Oxford vs Portsmouth - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Preston vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Cambridge vs Exeter - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Northampton vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
AFC Wimbledon vs Salford - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Doncaster vs Grimsby - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Monday February 17
Leeds vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 21
Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 22
Derby vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Plymouth vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunderland vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Reading vs Birmingham - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Rotherham vs Barnsley - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Crewe vs Barrow - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Morecambe vs Walsall - League Two, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday February 23
Mansfield vs Wrexham - League One, kick-off 3pm
Monday February 24
Sheffield United vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm
* Subject to international calls
** Subject to Carabao Cup
Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.
Sky Sports+ - more sport, launching in August!
Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.
Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.
With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.
EFL Goal Zone
New for this season, catch all of the goals from Saturday's 12.30pm kick-offs on Sky Sports News live on Soccer Saturday with a dedicated part of the studio set aside to showcase every ball hitting the back of the net.
Live Premier League on Sky Sports in 2024/25
Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.
From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.
Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.
Sign up for Premier League goal alerts
Make sure you don't miss a thing when the new Premier League season starts by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.
Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?
It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.
Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android