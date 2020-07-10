Europa League: Manchester United to play Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United have a 5-0 lead over LASK from the first leg of their Europa League tie

Manchester United will play Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League quarter-finals if they overcome Austrian side LASK.

United are in a strong position to reach the next stage of the competition as they hold a 5-0 first-leg lead over LASK with the second game still to be played.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Sevilla or Roma if they progress in their tie against Olympiakos, which finished 1-1 in the first leg in Greece.

The winners of those two quarter-final ties will then meet in the semi-final, meaning an all-Premier League contest in the final four could take place.

A game against Inter Milan or Getafe awaits Rangers, but they must overcome a 3-1 deficit against Bayer Leverkusen with the second leg to come in Germany.

The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday morning following the one for the next stages of the Champions League.

The Europa League's last-16 second legs will take place on August 5 and 6, with Inter Milan vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma being reduced to a single knockout game as their first legs were also postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for August 10 and 11 in Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen. The semi-finals are on August 16 and 17.

The final is Friday, August 21 in Cologne, replacing the postponed May 27 final in Gdansk, Poland.

Last-16 ties remaining

Manchester United v LASK (5-0)

v LASK (5-0) Wolves v Olympiakos (1-1)

v Olympiakos (1-1) Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (3-1)

(3-1) Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (0-1)

Basel v Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (2-1)

Inter Milan vs Getafe (single knockout game)

Sevilla vs Roma (single knockout game)

Quarter-final draw in full

Shakhtar Donetsk/Wolfsburg vs Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United /LASK vs Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir

/LASK vs Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir Inter Milan/Getafe vs Bayer Leverkusen/ Rangers

Wolves/Olympiakos vs Sevilla/Roma

Semi-final draw in full

Wolves /Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs Manchester United /LASK or Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir

/Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs /LASK or Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir Shakhtar Donetsk/Wolfsburg or Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan/Getafe or Bayer Leverkusen/Rangers

Europa League: key dates