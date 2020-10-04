Robert Snodgrass: Celtic make loan offer for West Ham winger

Celtic have made a loan offer for West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass.

Sky Sports News understands the bid was made late on Saturday night for the 33-year-old.

Celtic's priority is to sign a left-back but they would also like to add a winger and centre-back if they can.

Image: Snodgrass has scored two goals in three Carabao Cup appearances for West Ham so far this season

Manager Neil Lennon did not comment on Snodgrass after his side's 2-0 win at St Johnstone on Sunday.

Asked by Sky Sports if he thinks he will be busy on deadline day, Lennon said: "Yeah, either way. Obviously we want to keep everybody and get a couple players if we can, but at least one.

"You can link names at me all you like but you're not going to get a straight answer. I'll be with Peter [Lawwell] and Nick Hammond tomorrow and we'll be looking at a few things."

Snodgrass has scored two goals in three Carabao Cup appearances for West Ham so far this season but is yet to play in the Premier League this term.

He played 27 times for West Ham last season.

