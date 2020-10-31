Liverpool want Ajax defender Perr Schuurs - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool are monitoring Ajax defender Perr Schuurs following his recent outstanding Champions League display against them.

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he wants to stay at Everton "for years" after admitting he's loving life at Goodison Park.

Arsenal and Chelsea were among a number of clubs to table bids for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the player's agent Davide Torchia.

Chris Wilder is "baffled and frustrated" with John Lundstram for refusing to sign a new improved Sheffield United contract - and will try to sell him in January.

Sergio Romero faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following the collapse of his move away from Old Trafford.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

FA chairman Greg Clarke had input on all 18 drafts of 'Project Big Picture' despite later claiming he had backed off early from the plot.

Rick Parry, the EFL chairman, has accused the Professional Footballers' Association of jeopardising their members' jobs by failing to back salary cap proposals.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid midfielder Isco reportedly wants to join his old manager Carlo Ancelotti and former team-mate James Rodriguez at Everton.

Juventus are struggling to come to an agreement with Paulo Dyabla over a new contract.

Gareth Bale is doing his bit to help out this Christmas, by putting his hand in his pocket and paying £15,000 to ensure poor families in Wales do not go without.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will reportedly make signing a new contract with the French club his priority and will not try and return to Barcelona.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia will allow Emerson Palmieri to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already identified his next three transfer targets.

THE OBSERVER

Arsenal head of football operations, Huss Fahmy, is to depart in the latest stage of their executive restructuring.

SUNDAY TIMES

Wes Morgan is being lined up by Leicester City to take on an executive role when he hangs up his boots at the end of the season.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Mesut Ozil posted a video of a lonely weight training session - as the Arsenal outcast wrote a defiant message about his "struggle".

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Juventus return on the bench against Spezia after recovering from coronavirus.

Kyle Walker has hinted at an emotional transfer back to boyhood club Sheffield United.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai is a target for Arsenal after the Gunners failed to sign Houssem Aouar in the summer.

Liverpool have been handed a boost in a January transfer for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba after talks collapsed over a new contract for the Austrian at the Allianz Arena.