Scottish FA: Clare Whyte to leave role as compliance officer

Clare Whyte will leave her role as the Scottish FA's compliance officer in the New Year, with chief executive Ian Maxwell saying: "in what is a high-pressure position in a relentless environment, she has shown professionalism and resilience"

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 16 November 2020 11:46, UK

Clare Whyte is set to leave her role as the Scottish FA’s compliance officer
Image: Clare Whyte is set to leave her role as the Scottish FA’s compliance officer

Clare Whyte is set to leave her role as the Scottish FA's compliance officer in the New Year.

The SFA released a statement saying the recruitment process for Whyte's successor will begin shortly but confirmed she will remain in the position until early 2021 in order to ensure a smooth handover with her replacement.

The governing body said Whyte, who took over the post in August 2018, is leaving to take up a new opportunity.

Hampden Park will host both the Scottish Cup semi-finals as well as the final.

The SFA's compliance officer oversees the body's disciplinary rules and can issue notices of complaint for perceived infractions that may have been missed by officials during matches.

Whyte received sustained criticism during the early part of her tenure, which led to a summit between clubs and the SFA in early 2019, as well as changes to the Scottish FA's Judicial Panel Protocol.

Trending

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: "I would like to thank Clare for her commitment to the role over the past two years with the Scottish FA.

"In what is a high-pressure position in a relentless environment, she has shown professionalism and resilience.

Also See:

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell at Hampden Park
Image: SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell thanked Whyte for her commitment to the role

"We will begin the process of recruiting a replacement in early course."

Whyte replaced Tony McGlennan in the position in 2018 after joining from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, where she was serving as a procurator fiscal depute.

She was the third compliance officer appointed since SFA judicial reform in 2011.

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Football Podcast