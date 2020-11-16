Scottish FA: Clare Whyte to leave role as compliance officer

Clare Whyte is set to leave her role as the Scottish FA's compliance officer in the New Year.
The SFA released a statement saying the recruitment process for Whyte's successor will begin shortly but confirmed she will remain in the position until early 2021 in order to ensure a smooth handover with her replacement.
The governing body said Whyte, who took over the post in August 2018, is leaving to take up a new opportunity.
The SFA's compliance officer oversees the body's disciplinary rules and can issue notices of complaint for perceived infractions that may have been missed by officials during matches.
Whyte received sustained criticism during the early part of her tenure, which led to a summit between clubs and the SFA in early 2019, as well as changes to the Scottish FA's Judicial Panel Protocol.
Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: "I would like to thank Clare for her commitment to the role over the past two years with the Scottish FA.
"In what is a high-pressure position in a relentless environment, she has shown professionalism and resilience.
"We will begin the process of recruiting a replacement in early course."
Whyte replaced Tony McGlennan in the position in 2018 after joining from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, where she was serving as a procurator fiscal depute.
She was the third compliance officer appointed since SFA judicial reform in 2011.