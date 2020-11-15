Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Slovakia vs Scotland. UEFA Nations League Group B2.

Stadion Antona Malatinskeho.

Slovakia 1

  • J Gregus (31st minute)

Scotland 0

    Slovakia 0-1 Scotland: Much-changed visitors lose Nations League clash in Trnava

    Report and highlights as Scotland's nine-game unbeaten run came to an end in Slovakia

    By Richard Morgan

    Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

    Sunday 15 November 2020 16:21, UK

    preview image 4:48
    Highlights of the Nations League Group B2 match between Slovakia and Scotland

    A much-changed Scotland missed out on the chance to gain Nations League promotion after losing 1-0 to Slovakia.

    Jan Gregus's deflected 31st-minute strike proved the difference between the two sides in Trnava, although Steve Clarke's team still have another opportunity to win Group B2.

    If Scotland win in Israel on Wednesday night, they will be assured of promotion to the Nations League top tier, although that will also be confirmed if Israel and the Czech Republic play out a draw in their clash on Sunday night.

