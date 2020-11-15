Slovakia 0-1 Scotland: Much-changed visitors lose Nations League clash in Trnava

A much-changed Scotland missed out on the chance to gain Nations League promotion after losing 1-0 to Slovakia.
Jan Gregus's deflected 31st-minute strike proved the difference between the two sides in Trnava, although Steve Clarke's team still have another opportunity to win Group B2.
If Scotland win in Israel on Wednesday night, they will be assured of promotion to the Nations League top tier, although that will also be confirmed if Israel and the Czech Republic play out a draw in their clash on Sunday night.
