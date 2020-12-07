Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney won't be distant owners, says advisor Peter Moore

Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney 'will not be distant owners' at Wrexham.

Moore is set to work alongside the pair as an advisor, stating that he "wants to give back" to the Welsh side after the club played a pivotal role in his upbringing.

Moore, who left Liverpool in July after three years at the club, said that the objective for Wrexham must be to return to the Football League, and that the club's new owners are fully committed to helping achieve this goal.

"As soon as it's safe to do so, I think they've said they fancy a pint of Wrexham lager," Moore joked.

Image: Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore will support Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham

"Absolutely you'll see them come over because I think they really want to thank the people that have helped the club stay afloat, stay competitive.

"These are not going to be the classic absentee owners - they want to be involved, they get what is required of them and they want to be seen as responsible stewards of a wonderful football club."

0:40 Wrexham Director Spencer Harris says Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to take over the National League club 'for the right reasons'

British-American businessman Moore's spell as CEO at Anfield oversaw Liverpool becoming English, European and world champions - and he now says he wants to give back to Wrexham after growing up near the club.

Moore said: "Ultimately you've got to have the objective of getting Wrexham back into the Football League.

"It's bizarre to me - 80 years in the Football League - I continued to watch the Wrexham scores from afar and all of a sudden they had fallen out of the league.

0:21 Gareth Bale jokes Wrexham is "a bit too far" for him to end his career there, as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finalise their takeover

"You think about the town, you think about North Wales. It's just horrendous that they're not in the Football League anymore so I think that has to be job one.

"To build the infrastructure of the club, to improve the Racecourse ground, to get it back to where it was when I was a lad going there when tens of thousands of people could attend.

"Obviously the product on the pitch needs to be improved so that you get consistent results and have that opportunity to get promoted.

"All those things are yet to be finalised but [we want to] bring in staff that can work alongside the wonderful people that have been there over the years and kept this club alive, so that Ryan and Rob can pick up the baton and take it to the next level."