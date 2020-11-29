Wrexham: Ex-Liverpool CEO Peter Moore to support Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as advisor

Former Liverpool chief executive officer Peter Moore is joining Wrexham as an advisor to owners-elect Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Hollywood stars McElhenney and Reynolds, whose takeover was overwhelmingly backed by Wrexham Supporters' Trust members earlier this month, hope to turn the Welsh club into a "global force".

British-American businessman Moore left Liverpool at the end of last season after a three-year spell as CEO at Anfield, during which the club became English, European and world champions.

Moore, 66, says he "wants to give back" to the club which he followed during the 70s when they reached the second tier for the first time after winning the Third Division title in the 1977-78 season.

I marveled at Albert Kinsey’s nose for goal, idolized the brick wall that was Eddie May, was in awe of the midfield ace Arfon Griffiths, and reveled in the 💯% commitment of Joey Jones. Delighted to be able to help @RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds get @Wrexham_AFC back again 1/2 https://t.co/JNAqMjT5TH — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) November 29, 2020

I’ll provide help as an advisor to the club that gave me so many great moments in the historic seasons of the 70’s, and to the community in which I lived before leaving for the US...not be as an employee or in a full-time capacity, but just as someone that wants to give back..2/2 https://t.co/JNAqMjT5TH — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) November 29, 2020

"I marvelled at Albert Kinsey's nose for goal, idolized the brick wall that was Eddie May, was in awe of the midfield ace Arfon Griffiths, and revelled in the 100% commitment of Joey Jones.

"Delighted to be able to help @RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds get @Wrexham_AFC back again," Moore said on Twitter.

"I'll provide help as an advisor to the club that gave me so many great moments in the historic seasons of the 70's, and to the community in which I lived before leaving for the US...not be as an employee or in a full-time capacity, but just as someone that wants to give back."

0:40 Wrexham director Spencer Harris says Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to take over the National League club 'for the right reasons'

This was in reply to a post by McElhenny of he and Moore together with the words: "Never get into an airplane unless you trust the people flying it. @Wrexham_AFC @VancityReynolds @LFC @PeterMooreLFC."

The takeover by McElhenney and Reynolds could lead to £2m being invested in the club which currently sits 4th in the National League table as well as a documentary about their takeover at the Racecourse.

Wrexham have played in the English fifth tier since their relegation from the Football League in 2008.