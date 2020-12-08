Newcastle United reopen training ground after coronavirus closure

Newcastle reopen training ground after coronavirus outbreak; several members of staff had been isolating for 10 days; Newcastle's game against Aston Villa was first Premier League match since Project Restart to be postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases

Wednesday 9 December 2020 16:31, UK

Newcastle players have been told to continue training at home for the time being 1:18
Keith Downie reports that Newcastle's Premier League game against West Brom is likely to go ahead regardless of how many players they have to choose from after a coronavirus outbreak.

Newcastle United's next home match with West Brom on Saturday is likely to go ahead after the club reopened their training ground following a coronavirus outbreak.

Newcastle's players returned to the club's Darsley Park base on Tuesday following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The training ground was closed last Monday after multiple positive Covid-19 test results within the first-team bubble and those who had tested positive will now follow relevant protocols before returning.

The club confirmed the news on Twitter and said: "Thanks for your messages of support to our players & staff."

Newcastle were unable to train as a group ahead of last Friday's planned trip to Aston Villa - one of the key reasons as to why that match was postponed.

It was the first Premier League match to be postponed as a result of coronavirus since Project Restart.

Newcastle were last in action on Friday, November 27 when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park and are due to play West Brom on Saturday.

They are 13th in the Premier League table with 14 points from 10 games.

