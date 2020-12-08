Newcastle United reopen training ground after coronavirus closure

Newcastle United's next home match with West Brom on Saturday is likely to go ahead after the club reopened their training ground following a coronavirus outbreak.

Newcastle's players returned to the club's Darsley Park base on Tuesday following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The training ground was closed last Monday after multiple positive Covid-19 test results within the first-team bubble and those who had tested positive will now follow relevant protocols before returning.

The club confirmed the news on Twitter and said: "Thanks for your messages of support to our players & staff."

Newcastle were unable to train as a group ahead of last Friday's planned trip to Aston Villa - one of the key reasons as to why that match was postponed.

It was the first Premier League match to be postponed as a result of coronavirus since Project Restart.

Newcastle were last in action on Friday, November 27 when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park and are due to play West Brom on Saturday.

They are 13th in the Premier League table with 14 points from 10 games.