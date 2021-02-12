England interim boss Hege Riise and Man City and England striker Ellen White on Women's Football Show

England interim manager Hege Riise will be on the Women's Football Show this Friday to discuss her first squad announcement and her plans for the Great Britain Olympic team.
Riise will take charge of the Lionesses for the game against Northern Ireland on February 23, as well as the friendly against Canada in April, following Phil Neville's departure to Inter Miami in the MLS last month.
Claire Rafferty will also be a special guest on the show after she swapped playing for a new role on the board of Lewes FC, who are the first club to pay men and women equally.
- Hege Riise: Nikita Parris not in squad due to Covid restrictions
- Jill Scott in line for 150th cap as Hege Riise names first squad
There will be a look at the week's big news from the WSL, where Chelsea's unbeaten run of 33 games came to an end after Brighton defeated them at Kingsmeadow as a thrilling title race took yet another turn.
Meanwhile, England and Manchester City forward Ellen White also features, after she became the WSL's all-time top scorer.
Watch the Women's Football Show this Friday from 6pm on Sky Sports Football.