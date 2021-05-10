Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea growing closer to being moved to Wembley from Istanbul

The possibility of the Champions League final being held at Wembley appears to be growing closer.

UEFA is still torn on whether to host the final in Turkey as planned on May 29 or move it to the UK.

The UK government is meeting virtually with UEFA and the FA on Monday to discuss the situation, and a decision is expected to be made by Tuesday.

Turkey is still in the midst of a national lockdown, with a recent surge in coronavirus cases. It is currently a 'red list' country, meaning travel is not permitted for leisure purposes.

The UK government is keen to help facilitate hosting the all-English final at Wembley for safety reasons, as well as being able to facilitate Manchester City and Chelsea fans attending.

While the UK could easily accommodate supporters from City and Chelsea at the national stadium, the sticking point is likely to be granting quarantine exemptions to the thousands of UEFA delegates and sponsors coming in from all over the world, with adherence to the public health protocols still being the main priority.

There is a sense that UEFA feels it has an obligation to the UK after Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed it so strongly over the European Super League debacle.

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City's next game with Chelsea in the Champions League final will play out differently to their Premier League meeting

It is understood UEFA are also exploring a third option as a venue for the final, which is thought to be Portugal.

Along with the UK, Portugal is considered a feasible alternative. It has recently been added to the British government's 'green list', meaning travellers can visit from May 17 without having to self-isolate when they return.

That would enable Manchester City and Chelsea fans to travel, unlike with Turkey.

However, the Turkish Football Federation has invested a lot to make the final happen safely, including expanding the media area and ensuring everything is Covid-secure.

Sources in Turkey have told Sky Sports News they would naturally be disappointed if the final did not go ahead in Istanbul, adding UEFA cannot take the final away from the country without their agreement - which should therefore include a counter offer, such as another date in future years. They are also sad to be placed on the UK "red list", having made the effort in good faith.

It is understood they will be reimbursed if the final is taken away from them, and there is talk that Turkey could instead host a final in 2023 - which would be symbolic because it's the 100th year of Turkey's republic. It is also likely they will have full capacity then and be worth more financially.

The Press Association are reporting that UEFA is understood to have ruled out any venue within the UK except for Wembley, and is seeking guarantees of quarantine-free entry to the country for its delegates, along with media, sponsors and other VIPs.

Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams says UEFA must get permission from Turkey to switch the Champions League final from Istanbul to Wembley

Relations between the two are strong after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin recognised the key role played by the Government in putting pressure on the clubs who threatened to form a breakaway European Super League.

From May 17, outdoor sports venues in England are due to be allowed up to 10,000 fans or 25 per cent capacity, whichever figure is lower. However, 20,000 have already been earmarked for the Champions League final, which would mean it would need to be run as a pilot event.

The Sky Bet Championship play-off final is currently due to take place on Saturday May 29 at Wembley Stadium, but the EFL says it is "willing to listen to moving the play-offs" to an alternative date.

However, with the European Championships due to get underway on June 11, it would have to be played as soon as possible after the Champions League final.

EFL fans and clubs may also need to be compensated for tickets and travel already booked, and there would also likely be discussions as to whether a greater number of fans could attend if the Champions League final allows 20,000 spectators in.