Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy draws - watch live via Sky Sports YouTube stream

Thursday 24 June 2021 17:32, UK

The first-round draws for the Carabao Cup and the Papa John's Trophy will take place on Thursday afternoon - and you can watch them both live on Sky Sports.

A total of 35 fixtures will be drawn for round one of the Carabao Cup live on Sky Sports at 3.40pm, with teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections.

Games are scheduled to take place in the week commencing August 9.

The draw for the opening round of the Papa John's Trophy will follow at 4.30pm. 16 invited U21 teams will be placed into their respective Northern and Southern section groups alongside 48 EFL clubs.

Both draws will be broadcast on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Football but you can also see them on skysports.com if you're on the move - just click or tap on the YouTube streams.

