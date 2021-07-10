Euro 2020: FA fined £25,630 by UEFA for England fans shining laser at Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel and other disturbances

The Football Association has been fined £25,630 (30,000 euros) by UEFA for the behaviour of England fans during the Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark, which included a laser pointer being shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The punishment, confirmed on Saturday by the European governing body, also takes into account disturbances during the national anthems at Wembley and the setting off of fireworks inside the stadium.

The FA was charged with the three offences after the game and the sanctions were imposed following consideration by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body.

The laser incident occurred as Schmeichel prepared to face a penalty during extra time of England's 2-1 win.

TV pictures showed a green light being shone on the Leicester player's face as Harry Kane lined up his spot-kick. Schmeichel saved Kane's initial shot but was beaten on the rebound for what proved the decisive goal.

UEFA also investigated the booing of the Danish national anthem prior to the game, which was attended by more than 60,000 people, and the setting off of fireworks by some fans.

A statement from UEFA read: "The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association 30,000 euros for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks."

England face Italy in the final at Wembley on Sunday.