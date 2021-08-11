Jannik Vestergaard: Southampton accept Leicester bid for defender

Southampton have accepted an offer from Leicester for defender Jannik Vestergaard.

One source has told Sky Sports News the fee is £15m, while a second source has suggested Leicester will pay less than that for the 29-year-old.

Vestergaard is free to travel to Leicester to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms.

The Foxes want to sign a centre-back after Wesley Fofana was ruled out for a significant period with a broken leg sustained in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal last week.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers tried to sign Vestergaard, who has one year left on his contract at St Mary's, in January 2020.

Vestergaard joined Southampton from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee believed to be £18m in July 2018.

He made 32 appearances under Ralph Hasenhuttl last season as Southampton finished 15th in the Premier League and played in all six of Denmark's games as they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020.