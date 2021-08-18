Martin Odegaard: Arsenal in advanced talks with Real Madrid to re-sign midfielder on permanent deal

Norway international Martin Odegaard made 14 appearances for Arsenal during the second half of last season; Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said he wanted more additions to his squad before transfer window closes on August 31 and the club are pushing ahead with Odegaard as part of that plan

Wednesday 18 August 2021 15:23, UK

Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge provides an update as Arsenal look to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Real Madrid over the permanent signing of attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

There is still work to be done on a deal thought to be worth an initial £30m, which could rise to £34m, but personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Arsenal need to have Odegaard registered by midday on Friday to have him available for Sunday's game against Chelsea.

The Gunners had also been working on a deal for Leicester's James Maddison in this window while also negotiating for Odegaard. Attention was fully on Odegaard once it became apparent how difficult it would be to sign Maddison.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will also continue to push for a deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who wants a move to the Emirates.

The clubs are getting closer on the overall fee and talks centre around the structure of the deal - the amount up front and add-ons.

Barca interested in Aubameyang

Barcelona are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal.

Dharmesh Sheth says Arsenal have renewed their interest in signing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

The La Liga club are willing to offer former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in part exchange for the Arsenal captain.

Aubameyang, 32, signed a new three-year deal with Arsenal last year until 2024.The Gabon striker missed the Gunners' opening-day Premier League defeat at Brentford on Friday through illness, alongside Alexandre Lacazette.

Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal for a then club-record fee in the region of £60m in January 2018, scored 15 goals for the north London club last season as Mikel Arteta's side missed out on European qualification for the first time in 25 years.

Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson was stunned by the level of Arsenal's performance in their 2-0 defeat to Brentford

Barcelona tried to sign England striker Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, report Sky in Italy.

Abraham, 23, completed a medical in Rome on Sunday ahead of completing a permanent move to the Serie A club for £34m.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

