Back Ruben Dias and Eric Dier in 7/2 Premier League shot double - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows has a shots-inspired 7/2 bet to attack with Sky Bet this weekend - can he find you a winner?

The world has changed greatly over the past 18 months. Remote working, facetiming, social distancing, lateral flows - the list goes on. But one thing remains constant in my life. An absolute enthusiasm for backing centre-backs to get shots away in football matches and trying to make money from them.

It's where my betting focus is firmly fixed this weekend as I try to nail a 7/2 double.

I'm investing in a theory that Manchester City will be creating a greater number of chances from set-pieces this season with Jack Grealish in the side due to his free-kick winning ability. He won five free-kicks at Tottenham last weekend and those sorts of numbers are expected on a weekly basis. With City likely to enjoy a huge amount of territory in matches, especially on Saturday against limited Norwich, I want to back City's centre-backs to get amongst the shots/goals output when the price is right.

That has led me to finding the evens with Sky Bet about the chances of Ruben Dias this weekend - an aggressive attacker of a set-piece - firing a shot on goal. I have it much shorter for a fixture of this nature. And, regular readers will testify, we're due a bit of luck with our old friend Dias, who was pipped in the PFA Player of the Year market when we had 12/1 about his chances. I will get over it one day.

I'm happy to double up Dias with the chances of Eric Dier registering a shot in Tottenham's clash with Wolves on Sunday, too.

The centre-back rates himself as a threat from attacking free-kicks within shooting range - probably based on his goal for England vs Russia in the 2016 European Championships. He has rarely been given a chance to showcase his so-called talents from range with Harry Kane grabbing the ball at every opportunity, but with his inclusion doubtful again, Dier, who took an attacking free-kick vs Arsenal in pre-season, is the most likely to step up for a pop. That, added to the threat he carries when attacking set-pieces in the air, makes him a very interesting proposition to register one or more shots at 10/11 with Sky Bet.

Get on the 7/2 with Sky Bet double here.