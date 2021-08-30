Ademola Lookman: Leicester in talks with RB Leipzig to sign winger

Leicester are in talks with RB Leipzig over a possible deal to sign Ademola Lookman but the two clubs are some distance apart over a fee for the winger.

Lookman, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, is thought to be keen on the move if a deal can be agreed.

Leicester are considering other wingers if Leipzig are not prepared to compromise on their fee.

Lookman played 35 games in all competitions for Fulham last season, scoring four goals as the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old spent two and a half years at Everton before moving to Leipzig permanently in July 2019, where he has made only 13 appearances.

Praet having medical ahead of Torino loan move

Leicester officials are keen to get one or two players off the wage bill before pursuing a deal for a wide attacking player.

Midfielder Dennis Praet looks set to depart before Tuesday's deadline with the 27-year-old undergoing a medical ahead of a season-long loan to Torino.

The deal includes an option for the Serie A side to buy the Belgian for £12.9m.

Praet joined Leicester from Sampdoria in August 2019 and has made 60 appearances for the club over the last two seasons, although he is yet to feature this season.

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury could also leave the club this summer with the 23-year-old still an option for Newcastle.

