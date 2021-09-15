Pascal Struijk red card for Harvey Elliott tackle upheld after Leeds United appeal

Leeds have been unsuccessful in their appeal against the red card shown to Pascal Struijk for a tackle that left Liverpool's Harvey Elliott requiring surgery on a dislocated ankle.
Struijk was dismissed for the challenge on the Liverpool 18-year-old, which resulted in him being taken off on a stretcher.
Elliott is expected to return to action this season, according to Liverpool's club doctor, after the midfielder underwent a successful ankle operation on Tuesday.
- Elliott expected to return this season after successful surgery
- Liverpool vs AC Milan preview: Ibra to miss out
- Liverpool's win at Leeds marred by Elliott injury
This is a breaking Leeds news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.
Trending
- Ole explains Ronaldo, Fernandes subs after Man Utd defeat
- Was Solskjaer to blame for United defeat?
- Tuchel: We were missing someone like Lukaku
- Struijk loses red card appeal; Elliott: I think it's wrong
- Brundle: Assessing Hamilton-Verstappen's crash as McLaren profit
- Lopez mocks Loma: No rematch, we're past that
- Leonardo expects Mbappe to extend PSG stay
- Elliott expected to return this season after successful surgery
- Ricciardo: I never lost faith | McLaren: This is why we signed him
- DeChambeau: Long drive prep has wrecked my hands
Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.
Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.