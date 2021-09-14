Liverpool vs AC Milan preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs AC Milan in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams will both remain absent with injury, and are now joined by Harvey Elliott after he underwent surgery in London on Tuesday on the back of his dislocated ankle suffered in Sunday's win at Leeds.

AC Milan will be without veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 next month and scored the second in their 2-0 win over Lazio last weekend.

The former Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus striker is being rested as a precaution after feeling pain in his Achilles tendon during training on Tuesday morning.

How to follow

Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 6.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Also follow on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

