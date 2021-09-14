Liverpool vs AC Milan preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs AC Milan in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams will both remain absent with injury, and are now joined by Harvey Elliott after he underwent surgery in London on Tuesday on the back of his dislocated ankle suffered in Sunday's win at Leeds.
AC Milan will be without veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 next month and scored the second in their 2-0 win over Lazio last weekend.
The former Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus striker is being rested as a precaution after feeling pain in his Achilles tendon during training on Tuesday morning.
Opta stats
- Liverpool and AC Milan have only met on two previous occasions in European competition, with both of them coming in the final of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds won 3-2 on penalties in 2005, before losing 1-2 in normal time in 2007.
- After winning six of their first seven home games against Italian sides in European competition (L1), Liverpool have gone winless in the most recent two - drawing 1-1 with Napoli in 2019-20 and losing 0-2 to Atalanta in 2020-21, during the last two campaigns.
- AC Milan have only won one of their last 13 games against English opponents in European competition (D4 L8), with that lone victory coming against Arsenal in this competition in February 2012 (4-0). Interestingly, all but one of the 13 games in this run have come at the Round of 16 stage, either in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, only two teams have won more games than Liverpool (25) in the UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich (31) and Manchester City (30). Indeed, they are also the only two teams who have scored more goals than Liverpool (95) in the same period (Bayern 112, City 96).
- AC Milan have only won two of their last eight games in European competition (D4 L2), all of which came in the UEFA Europa League last season. This will be their first game in the UEFA Champions League since March 2014, when they were eliminated by Atlético de Madrid over two legs in the Round of last 16.