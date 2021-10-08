Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward named Premier League Player of the Month for September

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has won Premier League Player of the Month, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been named Manager of the Month for September.

Ronaldo has claimed the Player of the Month award ahead of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

The Portugal international has made a fine start to his second spell at Old Trafford, scoring five goals in six appearances - including three goals in the league in September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic double which helped Manchester United to a 4-1 win over Newcastle on his extraordinary Old Trafford return

He scored twice on his debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford, and followed that up with a goal during United's dramatic win at West Ham.

Ronaldo's team-mates have spoken of his impact off as well as on the pitch, with Jesse Lingard saying: "He's been brilliant.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jesse Lingard says Cristiano Ronaldo has brought his leadership qualities to Manchester United, and is having a positive impact both on and off the pitch

"He's brought so much to the team. The leadership factor, he wants to win in training, he wants to win in games and he wants to win trophies, which is the main thing. He's great to be around to watch what he does.

"You can learn so many things from him. He's one of the best players in the world. To have him back home is perfect for us at the moment.

"He's really humble. He's a positive person. To be learning different things off the field as well as on it has been really good. I think he can really help out the team this season."

Arteta named Manager of the Month

Arteta has been named Manager of the Month after his Arsenal side won all three of their league games in September.

Their resurgence in form included an emphatic 3-1 win in the North London derby against Tottenham, as well as crucial victories against Burnley and Norwich.

Those wins have lifted the club to 11th in the table after a turbulent start to the league campaign which saw them suffer three consecutive defeats in their opening games.

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes the club could challenge for a top-four spot this season under Arteta if he can keep the majority of his squad fit.

"They have set themselves a yardstick now, they've put the bar there, now good teams stay at that level," said Merson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the club is heading in the right direction following a 'significant summer'

"I did not expect them to lose to Tottenham at all, as they have been very fortunate in their results so far.

"Mikel Arteta had a lot of injuries at the start of the season and what I liked about him was he went to Burnley with a very attacking team, under pressure, and he took a chance, got the ball down when they had it and played.

"And he absolutely produced in that game and they were brilliant when everyone thought they would be bullied."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on his podcast, Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction at the end of the draw against Everton put extra pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started Ronaldo on the bench last weekend as they drew 1-1 at home to Everton and the player was caught making a hasty exit down the tunnel at the final whistle.

Solskjaer defended his team selection but the decision came under the spotlight and Ronaldo's demeanour only invited further scrutiny.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville reflected on Ronaldo's body language in his latest podcast and believes Old Trafford's returning hero has put pressure on his manager.

"I watched the game and I watched him walk off. I can't say I liked it," said Neville.

"Is Cristiano upset when he doesn't play? Yes. Is Cristiano upset when he doesn't score? Yes. Is Cristiano annoyed as hell when the team don't win? Of course.

"We know those things. He doesn't have to prove that.

"He walks off the pitch, muttering to himself, which throws questions up in the air. What is he saying? Who is he annoyed with? It can only come back to the manager."

Download the Gary Neville Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Ronaldo's Portugal play Qatar in an international friendly match on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Fernando Santos' side, who top their World Cup Qualifying group after taking 13 points from five games, welcome Qatar to the Algarve in a game live on the Sky Sports Red Button (kick-off 8.15pm).