World Cup 2022: What is the state of play outside of Europe in qualifying for Qatar?

It is crunch time on the road to Qatar 2022 but with the European slots nearly done and dusted, there are still several spaces left for nations across the globe.

The qualification picture for next year's World Cup in Qatar is starting to emerge with 27 of the 32 finalists now known.

But after Italy's shock defeat in their play-off to North Macedonia meant the European champions will not be in Qatar later this year, which other established footballing nations are sweating over their place?

We take a look at the state of play involving the other confederations...

Africa - CAF (five places)

Qualified: Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia

Hosts

Qualified: Qatar

Europe - UEFA (13 places total)

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will play in March's World Cup play-offs to try and reach Qatar 2022

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland.

To be decided: Wales face either Scotland or Ukraine in the third play-off in June.

Path A

Scotland vs Ukraine - Thursday, March 24 (7.45pm kick-off) - Postponed until June

Wales 2-1 Austria

South America - CONMEBOL (4/5 places)

Image: Brazil and Argentina have both qualified

Qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Ecuador.

Uruguay and Ecuador secured their spots at the World Cup finals, joining Brazil and Argentina as the automatic qualifiers from the South American group.

Uruguay beat Peru 1-0 and Ecuador lost 3-1 to Paraguay, with both teams on 25 points with one match to play. Peru are on 21 points in fifth place.

Brazil top the 10-team South American qualifying section with 42 points and Argentina have 35, 10 clear of third-placed Ecuador.

The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in September that was suspended just minutes after kick-off when health officials ran on to the pitch must be replayed - although both nations have qualified.

The top four teams qualify automatically, and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional play-off.

To be decided: The fifth-placed side will get another chance in the intercontinental play-offs*.

Peru currently sit in fifth but Colombia and Chile are all still in contention.

*The intercontinental play-offs will see one side from Asia, South America, North/Central America/Caribbean and Oceania play two-legged ties to determine the last two berths. They will take place in June 2022.

Asia - AFC (4/5 places)

Image: Heung-Min Son has reached Qatar 2022 with South Korea

The top two finishers in both of Asia's qualifying groups advance automatically to Qatar 2022 while the teams in third spot will progress to a series of play-offs.

The top two in each group automatically qualify with the two third-placed sides facing each other for the right to play in the intercontinental play-offs.

Qualified: Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu credited his team's positive outlook for the last-gasp 2-0 win over Australia on Thursday which took them to this year's World Cup finals.

A draw in Sydney, which looked likely with the score level at 0-0 after 89 minutes, would have left Japan needing only a point at home against Vietnam next Tuesday to secure their spot in Qatar.

Japan continued to attack, however, and got their reward when winger Kaoru Mitoma, brought on as a substitute in the 84th minute, scored twice in the dying minutes to earn them a spot at a seventh successive edition of the finals.

Japan's first win over the Socceroos in Australia since 1998 also secured Saudi Arabia's passage to Qatar and condemned Australia to a tricky path through two play-offs if they are also to make the finals for the fifth time in a row.

In Group A, South Korea defeated Iran 2-0 in Seoul on Thursday.

Heung-Min Son scored the opener just before half-time and Young-Gwon Kim added a second after the restart as South Korea moved to the top of Group A with one match remaining.

Both sides had already qualified for Qatar 2022.

*The intercontinental play-offs will see one side from Asia, South America, North/Central America/Caribbean and Oceania play two-legged ties to determine the last two berths. They will take place in June 2022.

North/Central America & Caribbean - CONCACAF (3/4 places)

Image: Alphonso Davies has helped Canada to the top of the group

Qualified: Canada

To be decided: Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for just the second time on Sunday, beating Jamaica 4-0 to book their ticket to Qatar and end 36 years of failure and heartache.

While Canada celebrated, Mexico and the United States will have to wait to learn their fate despite picking up wins along with Costa Rica, who also kept their Qatar hopes alive.

The United States got a hat-trick from Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic as they romped to a 5-1 home win over Panama while Mexico needed a 70th minute goal from Edson Alvarez to win 1-0 and avoid a humiliating draw with winless Honduras.

The victory for Canada puts the leaders on 28 points in the CONCACAF qualifying group, three points ahead of the United States and Mexico, with Costa Rica, who beat El Salvador 2-1, a further three points back.

The top three teams earn automatic places in November's World Cup with the fourth-place finisher facing an Oceania team in an intercontinental playoff for another berth.

Mexico will host El Salvador on Wednesday, the United States travel to San Jose to take on Costa Rica and Canada wrap up their campaign against Panama. Both Mexico and the United States require only a draw to seal an automatic berth.

The top three automatically earn spots in November's World Cup in Qatar with the fourth-place finisher facing an Oceania team in an intercontinental playoff for another berth.

Oceania - OFC (0/1 place)

Qualified: None

To be decided: Oceania had not been able to hold national-team competitions since late 2019 due to the impact of Covid-19. Due to lingering travel and quarantine restrictions, March 2022 presented the first - and indeed last - opportunity for the preliminary competition to take place.

The format, dates and draw procedures for the OFC preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup 2022 have been revised.

FIFA changed the format after the Cook Islands and Vanuatu withdrew due to cases of COVID-19 that affected their national teams.

Both the Cook Islands and Vanuatu were in Group A but FIFA said all matches involving the two teams "shall be deemed to have not taken place".

That left the other two teams in the group, Solomon Islands and Tahiti, to play their group fixture, which was considered a single play-off match to determine the winner and runner-up of Group A. Solomon Islands won 2-1.

New Zealand have already advanced from Group B, with Papua New Guinea and Fiji - level on three points each - fighting for the second spot when they face each other.

Oceania, which does not have an automatic spot at the World Cup, is staging a mini-tournament in Doha to decide which team advances to an intercontinental playoff for a place at the finals.

The winners of the March 17-30 competition will face the fourth-placed team from the CONCACAF region, which features sides from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

*The intercontinental play-offs will see one side from Asia, South America, North/Central America/Caribbean and Oceania play two-legged ties to determine the last two berths. They will take place in June 2022.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters in Qatar.

Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9/10

Semi-finals: December 13/14

Final: December 18

When will the matches kick off?

FIFA has confirmed the first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the United Kingdom).

Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knock-out round matches will be at 6pm and 10pm local time (3pm and 7pm UK time).

The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (3pm UK time).

What happens to the Premier League in 2022/23?

The Premier League has confirmed key dates for the 2022/23 campaign, with the season adjusted to accommodate a World Cup that takes place in the middle of the domestic calendar.

The season will start a week earlier than normal on August 6 2022, with 16 matchdays taking place up to the weekend of November 12/13, before the tournament kicks off on November 21.

The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day following the World Cup final, which takes place on December 18.

The final match round of the 2022/23 season will be played on May 28 2023.