Premier League and NBC Sports sign new six-year deal to extend partnership in US until 2028

The Premier League has agreed a new six-year deal with NBC that will see it remain the competition's official broadcast partner in the US until 2028.

The deal will allow NBC Sports to show all 380 Premier League matches every season, while they also have exclusive rights to the Spanish language broadcast.

The new agreement will see NBC Sports extend its partnership with the Premier League into a 15th year, having first started broadcasting the top flight in the US in 2013.

Richard Masters, the Premier League's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to announce our new US broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons.

"NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the league in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion.

"It's an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years.

"Interest in the Premier League is going from strength to strength and it is great to see the growing global demand to watch our matches and engage with the league.

"Our international and domestic broadcast revenues over the next cycle will give stability and certainty to the game as a whole, which is particularly important as football recovers from COVID-19 losses."

Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports' chair, echoed Masters' comments, saying: "We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League.

"Our Premier League team, led by Jon Miller, has been incredibly dedicated to growing the Premier League in the United States over the last nine years.

"This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League."

The Premier League has announced it will provide additional funding for sides in League One, League Two and the 66 clubs in the three National League divisions.

A further £20m will be allocated to sides in the third and fourth tiers, while £5m will go to National League, National League North and National League South members.

The fund, which will help with the continued recovery from the Covid pandemic, also follows the Premier League's provision of Covid-relief packages for EFL and non-league clubs.

It will provide specific assistance for clubs that suffered significant loss of revenue while football was played without fans.

The new funding is part of the additional £100m of investment the Premier League has committed to over the next four years.