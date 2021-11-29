Ballon d'Or 2021: Lionel Messi strong favourite to win record seventh men's title tonight

The Ballon d'Or will be handed out for the first time in two years tonight, with Lionel Messi the strong favourite to claim the men's award for a record seventh time at the ceremony in Paris.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward ended his long wait for a major international trophy when he helped Argentina win the Copa America in the summer, while he also guided Barcelona to Copa del Rey glory before moving to the French capital in August.

Messi's likely closest challenger for the trophy is Robert Lewandowski, who was the favourite in 2020 before the awards were cancelled because of Covid.

Image: Robert Lewandowski has lifted the Bundesliga and Club World Cup in 2021

Lewandowski has scored 73 goals in just 60 games for Bayern Munich since the start of last season, and won FIFA's and UEFA's men's player of the year awards in 2020.

There are 14 Premier League players on the 30-strong shortlist for the men's award, including four - Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta - who helped Chelsea win the Champions League in May.

Romelu Lukaku, who scored the goals that powered Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years before he moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer, is also shortlisted.

Image: Jorginho was key to Chelsea's Champions League win as well as Italy's Euro 2020 triumph

Four England players - Mount, Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling - are in the running after helping the national side to a first major final in 55 years at the Euros this summer.

The other nominees based in England are Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose five Ballon d'Ors are second only to Messi in the award's history.

The women's Ballon d'Or will also be awarded, with England's Fran Kirby and Ellen White on a shortlist of 20 players.

Image: Ellen White has shone for England, Team GB and Manchester City in 2021

Kirby is one of five Chelsea players nominated after they won the Women's Super League and League Cup in 2021, while they also reached their first Champions League final.

Chelsea were beaten in that final by Barcelona, and four members of the Catalans' victorious side are included on the shortlist.

There is no place though for Megan Rapinoe, who is the current holder of the award after winning in 2019.

Image: Megan Rapinoe won the women's Ballon d'Or in 2019 but has not been nominated this year

Those nominated for the men's and women's Ballons d'Or are due to arrive at the red carpet in Paris around 7pm UK time, with the ceremony scheduled to start about 30 minutes later.

The winners of the awards - which are decided by a jury of journalists from around the world - are due to be announced at approximately 9pm.

Men's Ballon d'Or nominees

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Women's Ballon d'Or nominees