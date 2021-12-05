Marcel Brands: Everton director of football on verge of leaving club

Everton director of football Marcel Brands is on the verge of leaving the club.
It is understood discussions are ongoing that would see the 59-year-old leave his role ahead of Monday night's game against Arsenal at Goodison Park, live on Sky Sports.
Everton are yet to make an official comment.
Brands previously worked as the director of football at PSV and took over the Everton role from Steve Walsh in 2018.
The Dutchman has come under intense pressure in the past few weeks - along with other members of the Everton hierarchy - and the situation escalated after the Merseyside derby defeat on Wednesday when he was verbally confronted by fans after the game.
Everton have not won a league game since beating Norwich on September 25 and have fallen to 16th in the Premier League table.
They have collected two points from a possible 24 and sit five points above the relegation zone.
After playing Arsenal, Rafael Benitez's side travel to Crystal Palace and Chelsea before hosting Leicester on December 19.