Coventry United: Women's Championship club in takeover talks to be saved from liquidation

Women's Championship side Coventry United have been given hope of being saved from liquidation, with the chief executive of a Midlands-based energy company in talks to take over the club.

Last month, Coventry United announced they had entered voluntary liquidation, having only gone fully professional this season.

But Energy Angels chief Lewis Taylor is willing to invest between £200,000 to £250,000 to ensure they can finish this season and he is confident a deal can be completed by Tuesday's 11.59pm deadline, with shareholders needing to approve his offer.

Taylor told Sky Sports News: "The deal is solely between us and the existing shareholders, so we're not reliant on any third parties to say we can or can't do this.

"I envisage the existing shareholders to just be happy someone else is willing to take it all on.

"The priority is to make sure everything is stable from tomorrow (Tuesday) and then if there's any legal stuff that needs to happen, we can concentrate on that in the background.

"We're not doing this just to keep the team together this season. That's the immediate concern, but I wouldn't be here doing this if it was only for this season.

"There's a potential to play WSL here, which should always be the goal."

Image: Coventry United manager Jay Bradford has met prospective new buyer Lewis Taylor

Taylor revealed he held virtual meetings on New Year's Day with manager Jay Bradford and the club's players to explain his takeover bid.

He said: "We've had a really positive response from the squad.

"We will sure the situation up very quickly and get the players paid for a start and make sure we're training on Wednesday morning.

"I want to reverse everything to December 22 when everything was okay and give reassurances that the players have the confidence to go and train, play and get results."

Coventry are 11th in the 12-team Championship, with six points from 11 games.

Playing in their third season in the second tier of the women's game, the club are next due to play against Bristol City on Sunday.