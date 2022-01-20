Martin Boyle: Hibernian considering third Al-Faisaly bid for Australian international

Hibernian are considering an improved third bid from Al-Faisaly for forward Martin Boyle.

The Saudi Arabian club had a £500,000 offer rejected in December before another bid of around £2m was turned down earlier this month.

The Australian international is keen to move to the Pro-League side, with a life-changing contract on offer in the Middle East.

Boyle - who has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Hibs this season, plus five in nine games for Australia - is currently under contract at Easter Road until at least the summer of 2024.

Hibs have been busy in the January window, adding Ewan Henderson, Elias Melkersen, Rocky Bushiri and Harry Clarke to their squad, along with Chris Mueller, who agreed a pre-contract last summer.

What could Hibs lose if Boyle departs?

When Shaun Maloney told Sky Sports last week that Boyle had been one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership this season, it was difficult to argue.

The forward had attracted interest from several clubs following his impressive performances over the past 12 months or so.

Why? Well, Boyle brings goals and his electric pace causes defenders problems. His departure will be felt not just by the fans but also by his team mates.

The likes of Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge have thrived off his service and that ability to create chances.

Not only that, the 28-year-old is versatile. He played out wide or through the middle and was like no other player in the Hibs squad.

From being Hibernian's go-to impact player a couple of years ago, this season he was regarded as their talisman.

Maloney said the club would "adapt" if Boyle left. It remains to be seen how the Easter Road side will do just that.