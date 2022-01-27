Amad Diallo: Rangers to sign Manchester United winger on loan for rest of season

Rangers are close to signing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old moved to Old Trafford in a deal worth around £37.2m from Atalanta last year but has made just nine appearances in all competitions.

United believe this move will be good for his development, with Diallo understood to be a part of the Premier League club's long-term plans.

Diallo's move to Rangers is expected to be completed on Thursday, with the Scottish Premiership side moving quickly to replace the injured Ianis Hagi.

The Romania international suffered a knee injury during his side's 4-0 win over Stirling Albion and underwent surgery in London.

Who is Amad Diallo?

Diallo was born in the Ivory Coast, before moving to Italy around the age of 10, joining Atalanta in 2015.

The youngster made his debut for Atalanta in 2019, becoming the youngest player - at 17 years and 109 days old - to score on his Serie A debut in their 7-1 thrashing of Udinese.

As a result, the Ivorian travelled with the Atalanta squad to Lisbon for their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The player impressed in training so much so that Papu Gomez likened him to a certain Lionel Messi.

"There are defenders in the first team that sometimes cannot stop him. To stop him in training, we have to kick him! He plays like Messi," said Atalanta's captain before Diallo moved to United.

Diallo was handed his Manchester United debut in a 4-0 win at Real Sociedad in the Europa League last February before going on to score his first goal for the club against AC Milan in the same competition a few weeks later.

Image: Diallo has made nine appearances for Manchester United and scored in the Europa League

What will Diallo bring to Rangers?

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

"One of the most exciting young prospects in the game" is how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Diallo after signing him for Manchester United last year.

The 19-year-old may not have had much first-team experience before making the move to Old Trafford, but he quickly made a big impression.

Operating from both wings or in the No 10 role, Diallo will bring versatility and energy to Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

Left-footed, he is most comfortable cutting in from the right but his ability to play multiple positions in the final third is one of his standout attributes.

At just 5ft 8in, his size is no obstacle. The Ivory Coast international boasts significant strength on the ball and a low centre of gravity, as well as an impressive dribbling ability and eye for the right pass.

Diallo is raw, but his fearlessness and enthusiasm could be key as Rangers chase a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

