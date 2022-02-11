Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea hoping head coach can make Club World Cup final vs Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi

Chelsea are watching the clock and refusing to give up hope that boss Thomas Tuchel can jet out to Abu Dhabi in time for Saturday's Club World Cup final.

The German has been unable to link up with Chelsea in the United Arab Emirates after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tuchel watched Wednesday's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on television at home in London, but still hopes to be able to attend Saturday's final against Palmeiras.

A negative Covid test stands between Tuchel and a rushed flight out to Abu Dhabi, but the Blues are still determined to give him every chance to attend the finale.

"We still hope that Thomas can come and join the group as soon as possible," said Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low.

"We have 30 hours to the game. He follows the rules and protocols and there's still a lot of time.

"We hope he can come but if not we are well prepared. We have a lot of meetings, we talk about the game, we analyse the game and see what we can do better. We're absolutely clear what to do better in the second game.

"Thomas will absolutely want to be here. The whole club wants that. We hope he can make it. We have 30 hours. Every test can be negative and with one he can fly and join the group."

Who will start in goal for Chelsea?

Chelsea would receive a notable lift should Tuchel be able to coach his squad in person before Saturday's showdown with Sao Paolo side Palmeiras.

The Blues have already received one boost however, in the shape of in-form goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's return to the squad.

The 29-year-old is back in the Chelsea camp after helping Senegal claim Africa Cup of Nations glory, and Low admitted Mendy has already had a big impact on his team-mates.

The Blues will have to make a big call on whether to continue with an upbeat and confident Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal after his saves ensured their place in Saturday's final, or restore established number one Mendy.

But for now, Mendy's mere presence in the squad has lifted Chelsea's general mood.

"We're very proud of Edou, the whole squad was happy he won the Africa cup," said Low.

"He arrived in a very good mood. He always has a big smile on his face, he's very important to the group and he gives the group a lot of energy.

"He was a little tired the first day, needed recovery and a good sleep, but he is fully involved in training.

"We're very happy that he's healthy and absolutely in good shape with good experience behind him. He's ready to play the game.

"We're very happy with both goalkeepers. It's a comfortable situation to have both goalkeepers like this. Now Edou is back he is fresh, we have to take the decision tonight and we'll talk to Thomas about it.

"The final decision will be some hours before the game but if we decide for one or the other, the one on the bench has nothing to be worried or sad about.

"Both goalkeepers had a big performance in last weeks. This is why it's a question just for this game. Tonight or latest tomorrow."

Romelu Lukaku's first-half strike was enough to send Chelsea through to the Club World Cup final as they held on to beat Al Hilal 1-0 in Abu Dhabi.

Lukaku (32) put Chelsea in front at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Wednesday's semi-final with a close-range effort after Kai Havertz's cross bounced off a defender, falling nicely for the Belgium striker to end a run of five matches without a goal.

Chelsea will now play Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

Image: Salem Al-Dawsari of Al Hilal SFC and Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Semi Final match between Al Hilal and Chelsea

The Club World Cup is the only trophy Chelsea have not lifted since Roman Abramovich took ownership of the west London club in 2003.

They came close in 2012, but were beaten 1-0 in the final by Brazilian side Corinthians in Japan, which is the last time a European side has failed to win the Club World Cup.

Palmeiras: Who are Chelsea's CWC final opponents?

South American champions Palmeiras will be Chelsea's opponents on Saturday after beating Egyptian side Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday in the other semi-final.

Image: Brazilian side Palmeiras are making their second Club World Cup appearance

Palmeiras earned their place in the competition by lifting last season's Copa Libertadores, beating fellow Brazilian side Flamengo 2-1 in extra-time to win South America's version of the Champions League for a second year in a row.

The Copa Libertadores winners have never won the Club World Cup, and will become the fourth Brazilian team to have done so if they overcome Chelsea.

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

The annual tournament features the champions of the different continents along with the host nation's national champions, with Chelsea qualifying as Champions League winners.

The games were due to be played in Japan, but they pulled out as hosts last month because of the high number of coronavirus cases in the country so the tournament is being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea's Club World Cup fixtures...

Semi-finals

Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly - Tuesday February 8

Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea - Wednesday February 9

Third-place match

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly - Saturday February 12 (1pm kick-off) - Al Nahyan Stadium

Final

Chelsea vs Palmeiras - Saturday February 12 (4.30pm kick-off) - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

How many Premier League games will Chelsea miss?

Chelsea's trip to Brighton on Tuesday February 8 and the home match with Arsenal on February 12 were postponed due to Chelsea's commitments in the UAE. However, Tuchel's side have already played that rearranged Brighton game on Tuesday January 18, drawing 1-1, so they are technically missing just one game which will be rearranged in due course.

