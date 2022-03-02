Thomas Tuchel says Roman Abramovich's decision to pass over control of Chelsea makes no difference to him and team

Thomas Tuchel has pleaded for the media to stop asking him about Roman Abramovich as parliament hears the Chelsea owner is hastily selling his UK properties.

A visibly moved Tuchel asked reporters to stop asking him questions about the war in Ukraine, saying the situation is "horrible".

"You have to stop, I am not a politician," Tuchel said, eventually halting journalists after several questions at his pre-match press conference before Chelsea play Luton in the FA Cup.

"I can only repeat myself, and I feel bad to repeat it as I never experienced war. So even to talk about it, I feel bad.

"I'm very privileged as I sit here in peace. I do the best I can but you have to stop asking me these questions as I have no answers for you."

Labour MP Chris Bryant used Parliamentary Privilege to reveal that Chelsea owner Abramovich is selling his UK home and another flat, telling the House of Commons the Russian billionaire is "terrified of being sanctioned".

Sky Sports News has approached Chelsea and Abramovich's representatives for a response.

Tuchel says Abramovich's decision to pass over control of the club to trustees has made no difference to him and the team, or the day to day running of the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Charity Commission have asked the six trustees of the Chelsea Foundation for information on a range of issues and have confirmed that the Chelsea Foundation has made a 'serious incident report' over Roman Abramovich.

He reiterated he does not expect his responsibilities at Stamford Bridge to change, despite Abramovich announcing his intention to hand stewardship and care of the club to its charitable foundation. Abramovich released his statement on Saturday, on the eve of Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Luton, Tuchel said: "For me as a coach and in charge of the first team, the position doesn't change too much in the daily business.

"I have daily exchanges with [director] Marina [Granovskaia] and [technical and performance advisor] Petr Cech about how to improve the first team and this won't stop because they stay in charge. It doesn't affect what I do on a daily basis."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Tuchel says that his role will not change too much after Roman Abramovich hands over stewardship of Chelsea to the club's board of trustees.

When asked if Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea is a problem, Tuchel added: "It's a bit too much for me to answer. I'm not aware of any details and I'm not aware of the whole situation. We all agree there are situations much more important than football.

"This will never change. Situations like war are of course so much more important but it's not for me to comment on the situation with Abramovich. I don't know enough about it."

Tuchel: We're calm in centre of a storm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea’s statement on the Ukraine crisis includes the club's owner Roman Abramovich.

"There are much more important things than football. Of course, war is horrible and there cannot be any other opinion than this. But why should we be more distracted than anyone else? There is a huge distraction going on and we are worried but we try to create an atmosphere where we can focus on our passion.

"We are privileged but of course across Europe, everyone has noise in their heads they don't like. Everyone is trying to do their best to do their work."

When asked if he was worried about the future running of Chelsea, Tuchel said: "I'm not sure if I'm the person to give any messages to the fans that isn't sporting.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville has criticised the statement from Roman Abramovich regarding his decision to temporarily step away from Chelsea, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We try to be calm here and we are calm in the centre of a storm or of some noise around us that we cannot control and we are also not responsible for it. It's best to stay calm, focus on what we love and what we do. This is sport. We have a right to focus on sport and the players have a right to be focused. This is what we can tell the fans and this is what they saw on Sunday.

"There is a lot of commitment from the players and the fans but everyone is aware there are more important things. The situation in Ukraine is much more important than football and yet still there was a full stadium at Wembley and two strong teams who played a fantastic match. We can distract the fans and entertain them, and I don't see any other solution."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains what Roman Abramovich's decision to hand 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to the club's charitable foundation means for the club.

Abramovich is attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, the Chelsea owner's spokesperson has said.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire handed "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to the club foundation's trustees on Saturday, in a move aimed to protect the Stamford Bridge club.

But now the 55-year-old is trying to help bring an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since," Abramovich's spokesperson told the PA news agency.

"Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement. Thank you."

Follow every Chelsea game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Chelsea latest? Bookmark our Chelsea news page, check out Chelsea's fixtures and Chelsea's latest results, watch Chelsea goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Chelsea games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Chelsea as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.