Sadio Mane scores and Mohamed Salah misses as Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to reach World Cup

Sadio Mane slotted the decisive penalty to send Senegal to the World Cup finals while his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah suffered shoot-out heartbreak for Egypt.

Mane's spot-kick concluded a dramatic second leg in Diamniadio after Hamdi Fathi's fourth-minute own goal hauled the hosts level following Egypt's 1-0 win in Cairo on Friday night.

The result was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final two months ago when Mane again scored the winning penalty against the same opponents.

Mohamed Salah was subjected to a 'barrage of lasers' being pointed at his face when taking a penalty that he blazed over the bar, turning out to be decisive, as Senegal ensured World Cup qualification.

Senegal dominated most of the proceedings and Egypt were indebted to goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, who produced a series of stunning saves to deny Pape Abdou Cisse and Ismaila Sarr in extra time.

Salah, with thousands of lasers from the stands shining in his eyes as he prepared to take Egypt's first penalty, blazed over the bar and after both sides contrived to miss their first four spot-kicks combined, it fell to Mane to seal his side's passage to Qatar.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey's early goal saw Ghana also qualify for the finals after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Abuja, which proved enough to send the Ghanaians through on the away goals rule.



The draw for the World Cup finals takes place on Friday at 5pm.