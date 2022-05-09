Erling Haaland close to completing Manchester City move from Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland is close to completing his move to Manchester City.

Sources in Belgium have told Sky Sports News Haaland completed a medical at Hospital Erasme in Brussels on Monday.

According to Sky Germany, the striker has informed Borussia Dortmund he will leave the club at the end of the season. The release clause on his contract is €75m.

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano informed Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last week City are ready to activate the striker's release clause.

The clause stipulates Haaland's transfer fee will have to be paid in one payment, unlike many of the other top transfers that happen in several instalments.

Some details are still to be finalised for the deal that is expected to be announced later this week.

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020. Dortmund host Hertha Berlin in their last game of the season on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side have been leading the race to sign the 21-year-old and his release clause means Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing the striker this summer. The 75m euro fee - which equates to £62m - for Haaland is widely considered to be below market value.

Asked about the club's interest in the Norway striker on Tuesday, Guardiola responded: "Everybody knows the situation.

"Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me I am not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done. I cannot talk, I am sorry. We will have time to talk."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Haaland deal will "set new levels" in the transfer market.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, he said: "I signed a new contract knowing that City would not stop developing. It's not about City to define if we can be happy or not, it's about us and what we can make of it.

"You have so many opportunities and so many different ways to win a football game, and we have to find just one. It's possible obviously and we can do that.

"We face City two, three - with cup competitions, the Champions League - five, six times maybe a year but not more often than all the rest.

"If Erling Haaland goes there, it will not weaken them, definitely not. I think there's enough spoken about this transfer. I know there is a lot of talk out there about money, but this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this."

City have often played without a recognised striker this season following the exit of club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Asked whether his side needs a number nine, Guardiola said: "We are playing with good strikers this season, so I don't know what is going to happen in the future. It's next season, so I'm not going to talk [about it]."

Sky Sports News have approached Man City for comment.

Speaking on Tuesday, Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch - who previously worked with Haaland at RB Salzburg said:

"Erling Haaland is destined to be one of the best players in the world.

''It's his quality but also his talent. I wish he was coming back home here to Leeds, his birthplace, but I understand the decision for him to go to Manchester city.

"He's an explosive player in transition and Man City often play in possession. He can play any style of play but certainly I believe it makes Man City, one of if not the best team in the world, even better. Credit to them for getting that done and I always wish the best for Erling, he's an incredible human being."

Kaveh Solhekol: City is the perfect team for Haaland

Sky Sports Chief Reporter Kaveh Solhekol said:

''Erling Haaland is in this curious situation where he has a release clause in his contract which is only 75m euros, which equates to £63m. This is an extremely low price for a player as good as Haaland and as young as he is - he is going to be 22 in July.

''Manchester City and Real Madrid have been leading the race to sign him. Manchester City are very, very close now to agreeing a deal to sign him.

''This could mean he moves to City in the summer and plays for them next season.

''He has told Dortmund that he wants to leave this summer and the Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano told Borussia Dortmund last week that City are ready to pay his release clause. Now it looks like it's just a formality. My colleague David Ornstein at the Athletic thinks that the deal will be done this week.

''£63m sounds like a bargain- but you must consider how much is it going to cost Man City. You must pay the 63m, you're going to have to pay all the related agent fees and you must pay his wages.

''I think he is getting a five-year contract. He's going to be paid between £400k-£500K a week, so you're talking about an investment which is going to be around £200m.

''But you speak to anybody in the game, and they will say it is worth it because he is such a great striker.

''He is only 21 and he's going to have resale value in 5 years' time if, for example, he wants to move to Spain and play for Real Madrid, you're going to get a big transfer fee for him because by then he will still be 26/27.

''I think City is the perfect fit for him. First of all, they're one of the most successful clubs in the world and one of the richest clubs in the world.

''Every year at City, you are going to be challenging for honours and lifting trophies. He will also get to work with one of the best managers in the world, Pep Guardiola.

''The financial package is also very attractive - the wages on offer and the payments his representatives are going to get.

''Also, the fact that his father used to play for Manchester City and there are pictures of when Haaland a little boy wearing the City shirt. That has helped City.

''I think what's crucial is that you hear from players that it's their dream is to play for Real Madrid and Barcelona. If that's the case, he's still got the time to make that dream come true as he is only 21-years old.

''I'm not saying he's using Manchester City as a stepping stone but a lot of the time when you speak to agents who have players that are 20 or 21, they will tell you that you have to always think one step ahead. But you don't want to move to Real Madrid too early.''

Dortmund to replace Haaland with Adeyemi

Dortmund are set to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi as Haaland's replacement.

The 20-year-old has scored 23 goals in 42 games this season while also adding eight assists.

