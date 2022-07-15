Malik Tillman: Rangers close in on loan deal for Bayern Munich midfielder

Rangers are set to sign highly-rated Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman on loan, with an option to buy.

A deal for the 20-year-old could be announced on Friday as he undergoes a medical and will become Rangers' fifth summer signing.

Image: Malik Tillman made his USA debut last month after breaking through at Bayern Munich

Tillman was a key target for manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Rangers prepare for the new Scottish Premiership season, which begins on July 30, and Champions League qualifiers early next month

Bayern Munich are understood to be keen to have a buy-back option included in the deal.

Tillman was born in Germany but opted to play for the USA and made his international debut last month.

Rangers have already welcomed Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence, Antonio Colak and John Souttar to the club this summer.

Rangers should be commanding a fee of at least £25m for Calvin Bassey, says former midfielder Chris Burke

Meanwhile, Brighton and Ajax have held initial talks over a deal to sign Rangers' highly-rated Calvin Bassey.

The versatile defender is also attracting interest from the Serie A and Bundesliga with at least seven sides tracking the 22-year-old.

Sky Sports News reported in May that Bassey was also a target for former Gers boss Steven Gerrard, now at Aston Villa.

It is understood Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has spoken to Bassey over the phone and was impressed, with the Dutch club preparing a formal bid as they look to replace Lisandro Martinez who is set to join Manchester United.

Rangers are relaxed over interest in the Nigerian international and will not entertain any bids unless they exceed £20m, with one source suggesting any deal may need to better the all-time Scottish record of £25m when Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic.

Should Bassey - who joined from Leicester City for just £230,000 two years ago - depart this summer it will see Rangers smash their club record transfer fee for a second consecutive season.

It would follow academy graduate Nathan Patterson's move to Everton in January for £16m as the club move towards full financial sustainability thanks to their player trading model - a key part of the Rangers board's strategy.

Although Bassey is understood to be settled at Rangers, he would be open to further talks with Ajax and Brighton.

Bassey's defensive partner Connor Goldson discusses why he decided to stay at Rangers after signing a new four-year deal

The defender, who still has two years on his deal left - made 50 appearances across all competitions last season and was named in the Europa League team of the season following the club's run to the final.

He also played a key role as Rangers won the Scottish Cup in May, adding to the Scottish Premiership title he won the previous campaign.

With reported interest in Rangers' other left-back Borna Barisic, the club are looking at adding more defensive options, as well as bolstering their attacking line-up as the club bid to qualify for the Champions League and reclaim the Scottish Premiership title