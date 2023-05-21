Vinicius Jr says racism is 'normal' in LaLiga after crowd chants during Real Madrid's league match in Valencia 

Vinicius Jr says “racism is normal in LaLiga” and that "the championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists” after once again being subjected to racist chants on Sunday.

The Brazil international was targeted by chants from sections of the crowd at the Mestalla stadium during Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to Valencia.

The game was stopped in the second half as the visibly angry 22-year-old grabbed the referee and pointed toward fans who he felt had abused him.

It is not the first time this season that the 22-year-old has suffered racist abuse.

Vinicius Jr was then sent off for violent conduct in added time of Real's 1-0 defeat following an altercation with striker Hugo Duro.

He tweeted after the game: "It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. In football they thinks it's normal, the federation does too - and the opponent encourages it. I'm so sad. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racism.

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for something that happens each week, I have no defence. I let it happen. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if it is far from here.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti added on Twitter: "Today has been a sad day at Mestalla, where a group of fans have shown their worst version. It is time to stop talking and act forcefully. Racism cannot have a place in football or in society. NO TO RACISM ANYWHERE."

Valencia released a statement on their club website condemning what happened and confirming they will investigate.

"Valencia CF wish to publicly condemn insults and attacks of all kinds in football.

"The club have a firm commitment to the values of respect and sportsmanship and reiterate our position against physical and verbal violence in stadiums. Thus, we are saddened by the events that occurred during the LaLiga Matchday 35 match against Real Madrid.

"Although this is an isolated episode, insults to any opposing player have no place in football and do not fit with the values and identity of Valencia CF. The club are investigating what occurred and will take the most severe measures against the perpetrators. Valencia CF also condemn any offence and request the utmost respect for our fans.

"Whilst strongly denouncing these isolated incidents, Valencia CF would like to thank the more than 46,000 fans in attendance for their support for the team."

Lewis: Spanish football is in crisis

Darren Lewis: "It's all very well for clubs to come out, like Valencia have done, and apologise after the event but the fact is that action isn't being taken, not just to protect someone of the calibre of a Vinicius Jr, but also Black players in general and that's the reason why Vinicius Jr says Spain is seen as a country of racists.

"Sport is not a forum for young men to be racially abused on the basis of the colour of their skin. If they are in a situation like that the only way they will retain their power is to walk from the field of play because when Black players walk from the field of play the game will start to listen. Black men do not go to work in 2023 to be racially abused.

"Spanish football is in crisis because it cannot handle this and the trite apologies after a situation like this one are not good enough."

Ferdinand: Why are authorities not helping Vini Jnr?

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand took to Instagram in support of Vinicius and questioned player protection.

"Bro you need protecting....who is protecting Vinicius Junior in Spain??" Ferdinand posted.

"He receives a red card after being choked and receiving racial abuse during the game.

"How many times do we need to see this young man subjected to this s***?? I see pain, I see disgust, I see him needing help... and the authorities don't do s*** to help him.

"People need to stand together and demand more from the authorities that run our game.

"No one deserves this, yet you are allowing it. There needs to be a unified approach to this otherwise it will be swept under the carpet AGAIN."