William Saliba agrees new Arsenal contract in principle: Defender to pen new four-year deal at Emirates

William Saliba has agreed in principle a new four-year contract with Arsenal, running to 2027.

The French centre-back's existing deal was due to end in 2024, but he is now set to add another three years onto his stay in north London.

Arsenal are now formalising paperwork ahead of an official announcement of his extended stay.

Saliba first signed for the Gunners for a fee of around £27m in 2019 and after a year back on loan with former club Saint-Etienne was then handed the number four shirt - but did not make his first-team debut until August 2022.

The 22-year-old spent 18 months back in France across two further loan spells at Nice and Marseille before finally making his Arsenal bow against Crystal Palace last year, and instantly became a key member of Mikel Arteta's squad.

The defender was instrumental en route to Arsenal's highest points tally since 2004 (84), scoring twice in 27 Premier League appearances for the club.

Carra: Gunners would have got closer to title with Saliba fit

Speaking last month, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said Saliba's injury which ruled him out for much of the second half of Arsenal's season didn't cost them the league title - but that they would have got far closer to winning it with him.

He said: "I don't think him being there for the full season would have meant that Arsenal would have gone on and won the title.

"I'm sure they would have been a lot closer, but there are still things he needs to improve on, to get to the level I'm talking about, of other central defenders who have gone on to win titles.

"I'm not saying he wouldn't have made a huge difference in the second half of the season. He would have, because he's better than Rob Holding, he's better than Kiwior, there's no doubt."

