Malky Mackay: Ross County must ‘punch above our weight’ to stay up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes they will continue to "punch above our weight" to remain in the Scottish Premiership.

The Staggies secured their top flight status with a dramatic turnaround against Partick Thistle in the play-off final before winning the two-legged tie on penalties.

The match was live on Sky Sports and Mackay insists the game has helped attract players to the club this summer.

"There really was a feel good factor around the day that's kicked into the fans, the team and players coming that have watched the game," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was the only live game on in Britain that day and even the conversations we've had with clubs, agents and players has meant that we've been able to get our business done really early.

"There are still six weeks to go in the transfer window, but the fact we can get them bedded into the team and into a competitive game will certainly help.

"We have got a bit turnaround of players here most years so it's helped this year as far as that's concerned."

In terms of numbers, Ross County have replaced the players who left at the end of the season but Mackay is still hopeful of strengthening as he looks to make this season a bit more comfortable.

"Probably we were looking for maybe one or two more. We lost seven players again this year so to replace that is always a tough task, but I've had great backing from the board and we're delighted to get the players in that we have," the former Wigan manager added.

Image: Jay Henderson is one of Ross County's summer signings

"It's not as easy in the North of Scotland despite the surroundings but once you get them up here and they realise what a good football club it is and the fact you're going into a Scottish Premiership club where we've been in the division 10 of the last 11 years.

"Dingwall is a very small town, we've probably got the smallest budget in the league and we've got to punch above our weight to stay in this league and the club have for a number of years, even this year when one of the big city clubs (Dundee United) went down."

"Everyone is looking for that point and for survival."

Ross County face a tricky trip to Celtic Park to face reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on the first day of the 2023/24 season, live on Sky Sports.

Malky Mackay's side then welcome St Johnstone and Rangers to the Global Energy Stadium.

The Staggies face Celtic for the second time on November 4 and Rangers just after Christmas on December 27. They close 2023 with a trip to Tynecastle to take on Hearts.

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break starting from January 3 until January 19, 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

