Moises Caicedo: Brighton expect midfielder to stay at club despite Chelsea interest

Brighton expect Moises Caicedo to be at the club when the transfer window closes.

No club has reached their valuation - upwards of £100m - for the 21-year-old Ecuador international so far and they don't think that situation will change.

It emerged on Wednesday an unnamed club approached Brighton about a deal for Caicedo.

It's understood the Seagulls have been impressed by the midfielder's attitude while speculation about his future intensifies.

Chelsea's latest bid of £80m fell well short of what Brighton are asking for and was rejected immediately by the club.

One source says Brighton expect Chelsea to go back in with an improved bid.

Sky Sports News has been told Brighton are committed to keeping the player and that they do not want to sell.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has made it clear he wants Caicedo to stay.

In the wake of his country's World Cup exit last year, when other players were jetting off to high-end holiday resorts, Moises Caicedo was back in Santo Domingo, Ecuador, playing in a local tournament on the same dusty pitch he used as a boy.

In footage which went viral in the country, Caicedo, a rising star in the Premier League who had just become Ecuador's youngest scorer at a World Cup, can be seen finding the net again, only this time as a ringer for Caicedos FC, a team made up of extended family members.

His goal, slotted in at the near post in ramshackle surroundings, helped Caicedos FC win the tournament and was celebrated with a leap, a fist pump, and a gesture of recognition to the few hundred spectators sitting or leaning on fences around the pitch.

"This is Moises," Miguel Angel Ramirez, Caicedo's former coach at his boyhood club Independiente del Valle, tells Sky Sports with a smile. "Going back to his village, to his family, his friends, playing football, helping everyone there. He doesn't forget his people..."

