Conor Gallagher: Tottenham want Deadline Day transfer deal for Chelsea midfielder

Tottenham want to do a deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the final hours of Deadline Day.

There has been contact between the clubs over the conditions of a deal. However, Tottenham are likely to need to offload players before they can sanction a move for Gallagher.

Gallagher trained as normal with Chelsea on Friday morning.

He has entered the final two years of his contract and while Chelsea are open to extending his deal, they will consider suitable offers. They rejected a deal worth over £40m from West Ham United earlier this window.

Tottenham are looking for a midfield addition but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been offered to a number of clubs - including Fulham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mauricio Pochettino says that Chelsea are still in the market looking for players, but insists Conor Gallagher is part of his plans despite interest from other clubs.

When does the window close?

The Premier League window closes at 11pm on Friday night, meaning Deadline Day will run late into the evening!

It's a similar story in Scotland, where the window closes at midnight, while LaLiga clubs have until 11pm to do their business.

France's window shuts at 10pm but clubs in Italy will have to get their business done by 7pm, whereas the Bundesliga window closes at 5pm.

However, the Saudi Arabian window is open until September 7 - meaning clubs still run the risk of losing players to the free-spending league once their windows have closed.

Who will be on the move in the final day of the transfer window before it closes at 11pm on Friday in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.