Benjamin Sesko transfer: Arsenal target to cost almost £70m amid ‘secret meeting’ say Sky Germany

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko is expected to cost almost £70m this summer.

Sky in Germany are reporting that new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta recently held a "secret meeting" with his RB Leipzig counterpart Marcel Schafer in London to discuss a Sesko deal.

And his variable release clause, based on appearances and goals, has reached as high as £69m (€82m), as the pair are said to have discussed payment terms and structures over a potential deal for the Slovenia striker.

Sesko is not the only striker under consideration at the Emirates, however, with Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and others still very much among their targets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Football Show compares the form of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko and analyse who would be more suited with a move to Arsenal

Arsenal have a long-term interest in Sesko. Sky Sports News reported in January that the club were seriously considering a move - but his agent ruled it out due to a gentleman's agreement with Leipzig to stay at least until this summer.

The Gunners also wanted Sesko last summer too, only for him to extend his contract with the German club until 2029. RB Leipzig are now willing to let the him leave after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With multiple Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the Slovenian, take a look at RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko's goals in the Bundesliga this season

Sky Sports News understands that Sesko is keen to move to a club that can compete for the Champions League and domestic title.

Sesko scored 21 goals and has six assists in all competitions this season, including four in the Champions League.

'Arsenal will sign a striker this summer'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"We have heard from Mikel Arteta that when Arsenal come calling, players most often say yes. They find it difficult to turn them down.

"I'm sure he has been very impressed by what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal.

"Arsenal are pressing ahead with completing a deal. He will become Arsenal's first signing of the summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Wright and Sam Blitz analyse all of Arsenal's potential transfers as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad in the summer

"Not the last. Arsenal will sign a striker this summer. I think they will sign a world-class striker, like Victor Gyokeres from Sporting or Benajmin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

"It will be Zubimendi and a striker, as well as other players. Next season, he [Arteta] wants to win the the title. He has been putting pressure on the board.

"They will be active in the window."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the Transfer Talk podcast, journalist Sam Tighe suggests Benjamin Sesko's development has reached a point where he's ready to join an elite club this summer and believes he's a good fit for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Slovenia have had top-class football players before. Samir Handanovic and Jan Oblak come to mind. "But they were both goalkeepers," Matej Orazem tells Sky Sports. "Goalkeepers can be stars but it is a completely different thing to have a striker."

Benjamin Sesko is that striker. The 21-year-old RB Leipzig player has been attracting interest from the continent's biggest clubs since he was in his mid-teens. "I think that he is destined for greatness," adds Orazem.

Orazem is the sporting director at NK Domzale, the club in Slovenia that took Sesko into their academy at the age of 15. The earliest memories of him were the whispers about a boy living nearby who had scored 50 goals in one season against much older players.

"We were quite quick after that. By the time that the media speculation began and bigger clubs noticed him, we already had an agreement. For anyone who went to see him, it was pretty obvious. He was pretty much a slam dunk at a very young age."

Physically, Sesko stands out. He is now 6ft 5in and was not much shorter then. There are stories about him kicking basketballs from out of the hoop. With a top speed of 35.47 kilometres per hour, he is also one of the fastest players in the Bundesliga. A true athlete.

"The physicality was the defining factor. He was amazing. With some young talents, you want them to play with the older guys but if they are not physically ready then you are a little more wary. With Beny, there was no doubt because of his physical presence."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane watches on as Benjamin Sesko scores a stunner to put RB Leipzig ahead against Bayern Munich

Sesko's skillset is rare. He instinctively wants to run at defences from deep with his great speed but he is also a player who has the physical capability of a target man.

"It is not just the physicality, it is the technical aspect." It makes for an irresistible combination for the top clubs and helps to explain why Sesko is being strongly linked with Arsenal.

The first of two summer transfer windows is upon us - and there is no better place than Sky Sports to get all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Use the Sky Sports app and website for all your updates in our dedicated Transfer Centre and Premier League club blogs, plus live Q&As with our reporters throughout the summer.

The Transfer Show returns to Sky Sports News from Sunday June 1 for the start of the pre-Club World Cup window and will then be on every weeknight at 5pm and 7pm until the deadline on Tuesday June 10.

The summer transfer window will open again on Monday June 16 until Monday September 1 - with the deadline brought forward to 7pm this year