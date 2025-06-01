Liverpool transfer news: Brentford in advanced talks for Caoimhin Kelleher with Mark Flekken set for Bayer Leverkusen

Brentford are in advanced talks with Liverpool for Caoimhin Kelleher having agreed in principle to sell Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Flekken's proposed transfer will not go ahead until the west London club have secured Kelleher as his replacement in goal.

Leverkusen and Brentford have agreed a fee in the region of £11m (€13m) inclusive of add-ons for the Netherlands international Flekken.

Sky in Germany are reporting Flekken is ready to undergo a medical with Leverkusen.

If the deal is completed without issue, Flekken will link up with former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in Germany.

Brentford have been interested in Kelleher since before they signed Flekken but Liverpool - who are understood to value the Republic of Ireland international in excess of £20m - have only been open to selling him since securing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia last summer.

Kelleher is understood to want to compete for a starting place and the arrival of Mamardashvili means it is the Georgian who will be battling with Alisson next season.

Brentford have been facing competition from other clubs for Kelleher, 26, including from Leeds and West Ham, but Thomas Frank's side are now in pole position and have a strong relationship with Liverpool having secured Sepp van den Berg from Anfield last summer.

Hallgrimsson wants to see Kelleher move

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson spoke openly about wanting Kelleher to leave Anfield in search of regular minutes as a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere.

Kelleher, capped 22 times for his country already, secured his second Premier League title with the Reds this season but only started 10 games with Alisson ahead of him in the pecking order.

"I just want him to go to a club where he will play on a regular basis," said Hallgrimsson earlier in May.

"He has been playing at the highest level, whether it's the Champions League or the Premier League, and done really well. I just want him to be happy and playing regularly.

"I know he wants to be playing at the highest level. I guess - I don't know for sure - he will be playing at the highest level.

"He has spoken about that himself. I don't mind [where], so long as he's playing on a regular basis because he is too good not to be playing."

Kayode signs for Brentford

Brentford are looking to get their business in the summer window done early after already confirming the signing of Michael Kayode on a five-year deal. The club also have an option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months.

Kayode began a half-season loan with the club from Fiorentina in January, which has now been made permanent until at least 2030.

On signing his new contract, the 20-year-old defender said: "I am so excited to extend my stay at Brentford.

"I have felt so welcome from the first day I arrived at the club, thanks to my team-mates and the care the coaching staff have shown me.

"I've wanted to play in the Premier League since I was a child and it's been so good to do that here. I can't wait for more next season and beyond!"

