Arsenal transfer news: Gunners interested in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as striker and winger shortlists revealed

Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid's Rodrygo as they continue to plan the best way of strengthening their squad this summer.

Left-wing and striker are the priority positions, and the club have a number of targets in each as they weigh-up the ideal way of spending their budget.

Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta, who began in March, is understood to be gathering information on the best players in each position before deciding with manager Mikel Arteta which deals to execute.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Arsenal considering potential Kepa deal Latest from Sky in Italy's Luca Bendoni:



Arsenal are considering a deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.



The 30-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, is available for £5m because of a release clause in his contract.

Rodrygo is high among the left-wingers on their list along with players such as Nico Williams, Leroy Sane and Morgan Rogers - and the club want to sign proven quality.

Reports in Spain claim Rodrygo is set for talks with new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso this week, with the 24-year-old's future unclear despite three years left on his contract.

At striker, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko are long believed to be the three preferred targets, although the list extends further and their top choice remains unclear.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Wright and Sam Blitz analyse all of Arsenal's potential transfers as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad in the summer.

However, Newcastle are confident of keeping Isak, who is also admired by Liverpool, now they are in the Champions League, while Manchester United and many other clubs have interest in Gyokeres and Sesko too.

Arsenal remain confident of completing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, although the player is yet to have a medical. The club are also on the hunt for a backup goalkeeper and potentially some younger options at full-back.

Athletic want to keep Williams

Image: Athletic Club's Nico Williams is on Arsenal's shortlist

Athletic Club president Jon Uriate has revealed the club's desire to keep winger Williams.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this year that Arsenal were interested in signing the Spanish international, who is said to have a release clause of £50m.

"I believe we have a winning and interesting project for everyone, and Nico is part of that project, just like many other players," Uriate told Spanish news outlet El Correo.

"The project becomes easier if we keep our players - and I believe Nico and the rest of the squad have a very exciting year ahead."

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports