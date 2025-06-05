Arsenal transfer news: Gunners interested in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as striker and winger shortlists revealed
Arsenal are interested in Rodrygo as the Gunners plan to boost their attack; Rodrygo is on the Gunners' left wing shortlist along with Nico Williams, Morgan Rogers and Leroy Sane; Arsenal also want a striker with Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko among their targets
Friday 6 June 2025 13:31, UK
Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid's Rodrygo as they continue to plan the best way of strengthening their squad this summer.
Left-wing and striker are the priority positions, and the club have a number of targets in each as they weigh-up the ideal way of spending their budget.
Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta, who began in March, is understood to be gathering information on the best players in each position before deciding with manager Mikel Arteta which deals to execute.
Arsenal considering potential Kepa deal
Latest from Sky in Italy's Luca Bendoni:
Arsenal are considering a deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The 30-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, is available for £5m because of a release clause in his contract.
Rodrygo is high among the left-wingers on their list along with players such as Nico Williams, Leroy Sane and Morgan Rogers - and the club want to sign proven quality.
Reports in Spain claim Rodrygo is set for talks with new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso this week, with the 24-year-old's future unclear despite three years left on his contract.
At striker, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko are long believed to be the three preferred targets, although the list extends further and their top choice remains unclear.
However, Newcastle are confident of keeping Isak, who is also admired by Liverpool, now they are in the Champions League, while Manchester United and many other clubs have interest in Gyokeres and Sesko too.
Arsenal remain confident of completing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, although the player is yet to have a medical. The club are also on the hunt for a backup goalkeeper and potentially some younger options at full-back.
Athletic want to keep Williams
Athletic Club president Jon Uriate has revealed the club's desire to keep winger Williams.
Sky Sports News reported earlier this year that Arsenal were interested in signing the Spanish international, who is said to have a release clause of £50m.
"I believe we have a winning and interesting project for everyone, and Nico is part of that project, just like many other players," Uriate told Spanish news outlet El Correo.
"The project becomes easier if we keep our players - and I believe Nico and the rest of the squad have a very exciting year ahead."
