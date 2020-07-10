Charlie's Premier League predictions: Arsenal to win at Spurs

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas is back with his Premier League predictions for a full round of action this coming weekend.

This is another good game. Wolves have been disappointing after I believed they were in the mix for the top four. It was the first time I have seen them look cautious and they almost look unsure of the pressure. The games were winnable that came their way, and they did not play badly against Sheffield United but attacking-wise they were disappointing.

I don't know what goes on at Everton Football Club. They promise so much for three weeks and then it dwindles. What are Carlo Ancelotti's options? They do not have much.

You felt there was a small chance of Everton finishing in one of the European places. They have since lacked desire, been inconsistent, and there are still problems within the team.

It is an awkward game but it is one Wolves should win. I do not think they will make the top four now, but they have to be ready for any slip-ups. They could still close the gap and this is their last chance.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

It is last-chance territory for Aston Villa too. Crystal Palace are so unpredictable and Gary Cahill will be out, so they could be weak at the back. Wilfried Zaha will cause problems - he scored a great goal against Chelsea, and Villa will get agitated by him.

I was expecting a result for Villa against Man Utd. They played OK in the first 20 minutes, but Villa are a side who do not make many chances of substance. Jack Grealish needs players to understand their position so he can play more of a killer pass, but if you do not release it early enough then chances will not come. Sometimes he can be easy to play against.

Other Villa players are trying their best but it is just not happening for them. John McGinn is not there with his control and speed, but it is a must-win scenario for Villa. I am tempted to say they are due a break, but you are unlucky when you are in these positions and they have had that with some of the VAR decisions. I still do not see them getting out of it here. I think they may be gone.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

This is a game where they will both look at each other and realise they have become average sides. From an Arsenal perspective, they are improving. It is slow and not overly attractive, despite playing decent going forwards.

Tottenham are going backwards. You look at Heung-Min Son, and I may regret this, but they look to be playing as individuals. There is no team pattern, but the defence changes and they keep a clean sheet. Harry Kane should have had a penalty but Bournemouth should have had a goal.

This is a team under Jose Mourinho which does not have any identity. It is hard work and they are grafting but it isn't working. Tanguy Ndombele is coming in for bits and pieces, Giovani Lo Celso is nice and neat, and Erik Lamela has lovely ability. Harry Kane is always a goal threat against Arsenal so I would not be surprised if he scored once again.

Jose Mourinho has questions to answer at Tottenham

The back three of Arsenal looked more solid and in control, so for these improvements, alongside Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos, Arsenal have looked better. These two are not my favourites and they are weak defensively as a holding pair, but they have improved on the ball.

Tottenham could raise their game, but Arsenal will be dangerous on the counter-attack. Serge Aurier makes mistakes, and Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will both play as Eddie Nketiah is suspended, but I do think Arsenal could see them off.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth were a bit unlucky against Tottenham and probably should have won it. It was unlucky about the goal, but you can see there is a bit of fight. David Brooks and Callum Wilson are now back.

Jamie Vardy is going for the Golden Boot winner and he is always a threat. James Maddison may not be fit, but I still see enough problems with Leicester. They are not keeping the ball or moving it as well, but they do like an open game, and it does tend to favour Leicester when they get going like that. I think Bournemouth's fight and desire may get them over the line in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Man Utd were dominant after the initial 20 minutes at Villa Park, and it then became a walk in the park. Anthony Martial looked off it in parts, but he does look desperate to score goals, as does Marcus Rashford. It was a lovely strike by Mason Greenwood on his right foot.

Southampton are awkward, free-flowing, nice and tidy, but it is their defence that is looking much improved. Man Utd, the sheer size of the club and the momentum they have, have been building much quicker than I thought they would.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are starring, but the penalty changes the game and they can be dominant after that, but the penalty was very debatable. A giant like Man Utd have to get the top four and they look like they will get it. They don't care about the top two at moment, they just need to keep winning games and make that top four their own. I expect United to win and nail the top four spot.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)