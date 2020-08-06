Charlie Nicholas News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
More from Football

Charlie Nicholas

Football Expert

Charlie's European predictions: Chelsea to fall well short

Chelsea the final team in action

Last Updated: 07/08/20 10:33pm

Charlie Nicholas returns with his European predictions ahead of a feast of Champions League action.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (agg 3-0), Saturday, 8pm

Can Chelsea's defence keep out the red-hot Robert Lewandowski?
Can Chelsea's defence keep out the red-hot Robert Lewandowski?

This will be comfortable for Bayern, who have Robert Lewandowski leading the line. The Poland striker was the top goalscorer in Europe and given Chelsea's suspect defence, I do not give them much hope.

It is a success story getting into the top four, I do not disagree with that, but you could see their vulnerabilities in the run-in and in the FA Cup final. Frank Lampard wants to play attacking, and on the front foot football, but you have to be assured at the back and they are not. Whether that is a back three or a back four, it does not work, while they also have problems in the wide areas.

Also See:

Meanwhile, a few Chelsea players know they might be leaving this summer - Olivier Giroud, Willian and Jorginho could all be departing, alongside a few others. For that reason, it does not put you in a good place going into these situations. They will go out and go out tamely and this season is over for Chelsea, with it being a comfortable contest for Bayern.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Have you opted into Sky Bet Club?

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday to earn a free £5. Free bets will credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK