Charlie's European predictions: Chelsea to fall well short

Charlie Nicholas returns with his European predictions ahead of a feast of Champions League action.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Can Chelsea's defence keep out the red-hot Robert Lewandowski?

This will be comfortable for Bayern, who have Robert Lewandowski leading the line. The Poland striker was the top goalscorer in Europe and given Chelsea's suspect defence, I do not give them much hope.

It is a success story getting into the top four, I do not disagree with that, but you could see their vulnerabilities in the run-in and in the FA Cup final. Frank Lampard wants to play attacking, and on the front foot football, but you have to be assured at the back and they are not. Whether that is a back three or a back four, it does not work, while they also have problems in the wide areas.

Meanwhile, a few Chelsea players know they might be leaving this summer - Olivier Giroud, Willian and Jorginho could all be departing, alongside a few others. For that reason, it does not put you in a good place going into these situations. They will go out and go out tamely and this season is over for Chelsea, with it being a comfortable contest for Bayern.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)