Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores stunning 500th goal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a spectacular 500th career goal in an eight-goal thriller, but his LA Galaxy side lost out 5-3 to Toronto in the MLS.

There have been many memorable goals in the Swede's career and the 500th was right up there as he joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only active players to reach the milestone.

Playing for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC in the MLS, Ibrahimovic latched onto a ball dropping over his head, spun and flicked it into the net.

Galaxy were 3-0 down at the time but his goal sparked a comeback as they drew level before finally losing 5-3.

Some 438 of Ibrahimovic's goals have come in club competition from spells in Holland, Italy, Spain, France, England and now in the United States where he has scored 17 times in 18 league appearances.

He has also scored 62 goals for Sweden.

The 36-year-old marked the occasion on social media by tweeting the number 500 along with a picture of himself and the words 'God of goals'.