MLS round-up: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th career goal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 500th career goal could not prevent Toronto FC from winning 5-3 against LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal on Saturday night in the Los Angeles Galaxy's 5-3 loss to Toronto FC.

The 36-year-old Swede joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players with 500 goals for in club and international play, cutting the Galaxy's lead to 3-1 in the 43rd minute.

Jonathan dos Santos chipped the ball into the box, and the 6-foot-5 Ibrahimovic twirled to get an angle at the ball between two defenders, flicking his right leg up high to deflect it past goalkeeper Alex Bono for his 17th of the season.

Victor Vazquez, Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco, Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapman also scored for Toronto. Ola Kamara and Rolf Feltscher added goals for Los Angeles.

Raul Ruidiaz scored twice as Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 to run its club-record winning streak to nine games.

Gerso Fernandes had two goals and two assists and Sporting Kansas City beat San Jose Earthquakes 5-1 to move into first place in the Western Conference.

Miguel Almiron scored twice in the first 18 minutes and assisted on another goal to help Atlanta United beat Colorado Rapids 3-0.

Mauro Manotas had two goals and an assist and set a franchise record for goals in a calendar year, helping Houston Dynamo beat Portland Timbers 4-1 to snap a 10-game winless streak.

Manotas gave the Dynamo a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute, tapping in Alberth Elis' low cross. It was Manotas' 17th goal in all competitions this year.

Zack Steffen saved a Tesho Akindele chip in the 92nd minute as Columbus Crew played out a goalless draw with FC Dallas.

Miguel Ibarra tied it for Minnesota United in the 84th minute in their 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake, who took the lead through Fernando Bob.

Alejandro Silva scored twice off assists from Ignacio Piatti and Montreal Impact beat Philadelphia Union 4-1. Saphir Taider and Quincy Amarikwa also scored for Montreal.